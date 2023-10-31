Festivals

Manchester Orchestra, Kids In Glass Houses, The Xcerts and more to play 2000trees Festival 2024

The latest lineup announcement comes after The Gaslight Anthem were recently confirmed to headline.

31st October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Having recently announced The Gaslight Anthem as their 2024 Thursday night headliners, 2000trees Festival have today shared a slew of new lineup additions, including Atlanta’s Manchester Orchestra, the newly reformed Kids In Glass Houses, Blackpool’s finest Boston Manor, and DIY favs The Xcerts.

Looking ahead to next summer, Kids In Glass Houses frontman Aled Phillips has said: “2000trees feels like the perfect setting for us to begin our new era and we honestly can’t wait for next summer. Trees is such an important UK festival and we’re honoured to be back playing alongside so many incredible and inspiring bands.”

Elsewhere on the bill, The Mysterines will be bringing their Arctic Monkeys co-signed show to Gloucestershire, while the UK’s thriving punk scene will be well-represented in the form of Brighton’s Lambrini Girls and Belfast’s Problem Patterns.

A limited amount of 4-day tickets and VIP tickets for 2000trees 2024 will be made available via Dice from 10:00am on Friday 3rd November.

The Xcerts - Learning How To Live And Let Go

Album Review

The Xcerts - Learning How To Live And Let Go

A fully realised version of who and what they have always been.

Tags: Boston Manor, Kids In Glass Houses, Lambrini Girls, Manchester Orchestra, The Mysterines, The Xcerts, 2000trees, News, Festivals

Interview

The Xcerts talk new album, ‘Learning How To Live And Let Go’

The Xcerts: Let it Go

Out of a period of personal and professional turmoil, The Xcerts have emerged closer and more united than ever; fifth album ‘Learning How to Live and Let Go’ finds a band relaxing into themselves and reaping the benefits.

14th August 2023, 3:00pm

