Mutations Festival 2023: Cucamaras, Miss Tiny, and cumgirl8 capture the event’s ‘you had to be there’ spirit

Next to grace the venue's unique space - once a Victorian horse hospital in the goods yard of Brighton station - are Miss Tiny, whose splicing of dub, post-punk, and more melodic sensibilities is unembellished with stage chat, but perfectly pitched for the swelling crowd. The collaborative project of Speedy Wunderground figurehead and celebrated producer Dan Carey and Warmduscher’s Benjamin Romans-Hopcraft, Miss Tiny started life centred around “anti-recording” - making music purely for the pleasure of the process - before releasing their debut EP ‘DEN7’ this summer. Flanked onstage this evening by bassist and the band’s third pillar Adele Phillips, there’s a tangible buzz to them that’s anything but small.

Closing not only the stage, but the festival overall, New York’s cumgirl8 ensure the festival is sent off with a bang (almost literally). Weaving provocation through their punk-influenced performance, the quartet power through tracks from their recent EP ‘phantasea pharm’, punctuating each number with tongue-in-cheek innuendo. Landing somewhere between a self-assured ‘sex sells’ mentality, and simply celebrating sex positivity, their set is concluded with a slightly mad - yet brilliant - pivot to a techno number ('picture party') that features ‘oestrogen!’ as a shouted lyrical refrain. It’s met with slight bewilderment from certain members of the crowd, but is nevertheless a moment that seems to encapsulate the ‘you had to be there’ spirit of Mutations overall; an apt way to conclude the Brighton weekender.