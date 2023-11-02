Here at DIY, it’s no secret that two of our favourite things are new music and heading to the seaside, so we’re positively gleeful at the prospect of this weekend’s Mutations Festival.

Taking over a slew of venues across Brighton over the next four days - following their suitably rowdy opening party featuring Fat Dog, which took place last night - this year’s edition of the fest is absolutely jam-packed with some of the best names in new music, and not even little ol’ Storm Ciarán could hold us back.

So, while there’ll, of course, be ace headliners such as Django Django, The Staves, and Fat White Family performing across the week, it’s the treasure trove of incredible new artists that we’re most interested in. In order to help get your ones-to-watch list prepped ahead of time, we thought we’d run through just a few of them…