BIG SPECIAL to launch new single ‘Desperate Breakfast’ with a one-off gig at Bethnal Green’s Billy’s Cafe

Black Country duo BIG SPECIAL have already pricked up a considerable number of ears with their debut one-two of singles, ‘THIS HERE AIN’T WATER’ and ‘SHITHOUSE’. And now, to (tea and) toast the arrival of third offering ‘DESPERATE BREAKFAST’, the pair are putting on a not very big but very special one-off gig at Bethnal Green greasy spoon Billy’s Cafe.

Brought to you in conjunction with DIY and The Great Escape, the extremely intimate gig will take place on Tuesday 19th September, with free tickets available now via the sign up link.

Blending visceral punk chops and a soulful, full-bodied vocal, Joe Hicklin and Callum Moloney have already sold out London’s The Lexington months in advance so let’s just say, don’t sleep on this one.

Of the new track, Hicklin states: “’DESPERATE BREAKFAST’ is about that first meal of the day you have to force down before you drag yourself to the job you don’t want in the place you don’t want to be, and the normality of having no choice but to take part In that seemingly infinite routine. It is also in part about the similar cycle that occurs in unemployment. Either way, the morning brings desperation.”

The track also comes backed by a surreal, paper mâché head-filled video courtesy of Birmingham artist Tat Vision. “We love his work, it’s spookiness, the mixture of humour and pain in those faces,” says Hicklin.

Tickets for the show are available now.