Green Day’s platform in part comes thanks to the DIY punk community from which they were raised. Their first ever show as teenagers was at notable Berkeley punk venue Gilman St in 1986 – a place who famously banned them when they “sold out” and signed to a major (but welcomed the band back to play a one-off show in 2015). With grassroots venues being such a huge part of Green Day’s story, it’s hard to see so many of them under threat.

“It’s really difficult for mid-level bands right now,” says Billie. “They’re not able to pay their rent. Streaming works well for us because we’re a massive band, but to try to be able to sustain a living off of being a band that has 100,000 followers is nearly impossible. And then there’s gas prices, hotel rooms, venues that are taking a percentage of the merch – it’s just not sustainable. There are great venues like The Smell [in Los Angeles] and Gilman that are volunteer-run which is a great thing. I hope more of that pops up in the future.”

It’s hard to imagine doing anything for thirty-five years and still enjoying it. But Green Day seem to still have as much fire in their bellies as when they started out. On their upcoming tour the band are bringing out old Gilman Street pals Rancid, along with The Linda Lindas; a group who represent a whole new wave of punk.

“I want to see a new generation of bands making their own scene,” says the frontman. “That’s what my experience was. I loved all of the classic punk rock from CBGBs and ‘70s UK punk. But towards the late ‘80s, I also wanted to be a part of something new, which was playing with bands like Operation Ivy and Rancid – that was my scene. So for new bands, I want to see them appreciating the past, but also creating new fanzines, new bands and backyard parties. I see it now a lot, and it’s really exciting.”

“This is the beginning of another era. Not to burn Taylor Swift, but she can’t have that word!” jokes Tré. “But it is. It’s a whole new time for Green Day. It’s great to look back and be grateful for the 30 years of ‘Dookie’ and 20 years of ‘American Idiot’. But I see this as sort of a whole new thing. I’m just really proud of it. The record’s sensational.”

“For some reason, we’re always able to create the next era and it has become so generational. I think it’s the energy of the music, the way we play together,” ponders Billie. “It’s me, Mike and Tré – our own characters that all shine.” “We believe in the power of rock‘n’roll,” adds Mike. “When everything else in the world is going to shit, the three of us can get in a room and have a language of our own. Everybody else should be so lucky.”

With a sold-out stadium tour this summer that promises to play ‘Dookie’ in full as well as give ‘Saviors’ its first proper airing, there’s plenty to look forward to. “We just made the best rock record of the year. We’re also the best live act you can see. Not to mention our incredible good looks and how nice we are,” quips Tré.

All now in their early fifties, Green Day are hardly elder statesmen of rock when you pit them against a band like The Rolling Stones, but they’re no young bucks either. Does the idea of still rocking out at 80 like Jagger appeal? “Oh yeah! He’s a handsome devil. A fine wine,” chuckles Tré.

Billie pauses for thought. “I would like to be doing it that long, yeah,” he nods. “I think I’m a lifer when it comes to making music. You never know what’s going to happen but every morning I wake up and I’m like, ‘Yep, still alive. Let’s have band practice.’”

