News
Green Day release rollicking new cut ‘One Eyed Bastard’
The rock monoliths have also announced organised listening parties for their forthcoming new album.
Ahead of the arrival of their anticipated new album ‘Saviors’ - due out on 19th January - Green Day have shared one final pre-release single in the form of the fiery ‘One Eyed Bastard’.
“’One Eyed Bastard’ started off as just a riff that I had - a shuffle, almost like a Black Sabbath kind of riff”, Billie Joe Armstrong has commented. “Lyrically, I was just reflecting on bad times in life. That’s the thing about nostalgia, sometimes you think, “That was an awful time.” Everybody’s got that ugly place in their life where they have to deal with ugly thoughts - it could be like revenge or whatever. Thankfully, I have an outlet in songwriting.”
The new track follows the trio’s recent drops ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’, ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’, and ‘Dilemma’, and comes accompanied by the news that fans can attend free listening parties for ‘Saviours’ in record stores around the world from 13th January (find out more here).
You can listen to ‘One Eyed Bastard’ and find out where Green Day are stopping off on their 2024 international tour below.
‘The Saviors’ 2024 North American tour:
JULY 2024
29 Washington, DC, Nationals Park
AUGUST 2024
01 Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre
03 Montreal, QC, Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*
05 New York, NY, Citi Field
07 Boston, MA, Fenway Park
09 Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park
10 Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium
13 Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field
15 St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !
17 Minneapolis, MN, Target Field
20 Kansas City, KS, Azura Amphitheatre !
22 Cincinnati, OH, Great American Ballpark
24 Milwaukee, WI, American Family Field
26 Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion !
28 Atlanta, GA, Truist Park
30 Nashville, TN, Geodis Park
SEPTEMBER 2024
01 Pittsburgh, PA, PNC Park
04 Detroit, MI, Comerica Park
07 Denver, CO, Coors Field
10 Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater !
11 Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field
14 Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium
18 Phoenix, AZ, Chase Field
20 San Francisco, CA, Oracle Park
23 Seattle, WA, T-Mobile Park
25 Portland, OR, Providence Park
28 San Diego, CA, Petco Park
*Festival Date
!With Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only
‘The Saviors’ 2024 UK/EU tour:
MAY 2024
30 Monte do Gozo, O Son do Camino*
JUNE 2024
01 Madrid, Road to Rio Babel*
05 Lyon Decines, LDLC Arena (with The Interrupters)
07 Nurnberg, Rock im Park*
08 Nurburgring, Rock am Ring*
10 Berlin, Waldbühne (with Donots)
11 Hamburg, Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld (with Donots)
15 Interlaken, Greenfield Festival*
16 Milan, I Days, Hippodrome La Maura*
18 Paris, Accor Arena (with The Interrupters)
19 Arnhem, GelreDome (with The Hives & The Interrupters)
21 Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford (with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace)
23 Isle of Wight, Isle of Wight Festival*
25 Glasgow, Bellahouston Park (with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace)
27 Dublin, Marlay Park (with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace)
29 London, Wembley Stadium (with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace)
*Festival Date
Records, etc at
Green Day - 1039 / Smoothed Out Slappy Hours (Cd)
Green Day - Dookie - 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (Cd)
Green Day - Dookie - 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (Vinyl LP - brown)
Green Day - Dookie (Vinyl LP - black)
Green Day - Kerplunk (Cd)
Green Day - Live At WFMU-FM East Orange New Jersey August 1st 1994 (Vinyl LP)
Read More
Green Day release drop latest album teaser ‘Dilemma’
It's the third track to be lifted from their upcoming 14th LP 'Saviors'.
7th December 2023, 2:05pm
Green Day announce ‘The Saviors’ global tour
Their 2024 international stadium run will mark 30 years of 'Dookie', as well as celebrating the band's new album.
2nd November 2023, 2:34pm
Green Day announce new album ‘Saviors’
The iconic band have also shared its lead single, 'The American Dream Is Killing Me'.
24th October 2023, 2:06pm
Green Day to release ‘Dookie’ 30th Anniversary box set
It’ll feature demos, outtakes and live recordings.
17th August 2023, 4:35pm
Popular right now
5 Stars