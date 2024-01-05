News

Green Day release rollicking new cut ‘One Eyed Bastard

The rock monoliths have also announced organised listening parties for their forthcoming new album.

Photo: Alice Baxley

5th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Ahead of the arrival of their anticipated new album ‘Saviors’ - due out on 19th January - Green Day have shared one final pre-release single in the form of the fiery ‘One Eyed Bastard’.

“’One Eyed Bastard’ started off as just a riff that I had - a shuffle, almost like a Black Sabbath kind of riff”, Billie Joe Armstrong has commented. “Lyrically, I was just reflecting on bad times in life. That’s the thing about nostalgia, sometimes you think, “That was an awful time.” Everybody’s got that ugly place in their life where they have to deal with ugly thoughts - it could be like revenge or whatever. Thankfully, I have an outlet in songwriting.”

The new track follows the trio’s recent drops ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’, ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’, and ‘Dilemma’, and comes accompanied by the news that fans can attend free listening parties for ‘Saviours’ in record stores around the world from 13th January (find out more here).

You can listen to ‘One Eyed Bastard’ and find out where Green Day are stopping off on their 2024 international tour below.

Play Video

‘The Saviors’ 2024 North American tour:

JULY 2024
29 Washington, DC, Nationals Park

AUGUST 2024
01 Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre
03 Montreal, QC, Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*
05 New York, NY, Citi Field
07 Boston, MA, Fenway Park
09 Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park
10 Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium
13 Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field
15 St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !
17 Minneapolis, MN, Target Field
20 Kansas City, KS, Azura Amphitheatre !
22 Cincinnati, OH, Great American Ballpark
24 Milwaukee, WI, American Family Field
26 Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion !
28 Atlanta, GA, Truist Park
30 Nashville, TN, Geodis Park

SEPTEMBER 2024
01 Pittsburgh, PA, PNC Park
04 Detroit, MI, Comerica Park
07 Denver, CO, Coors Field
10 Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater !
11 Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field
14 Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium
18 Phoenix, AZ, Chase Field
20 San Francisco, CA, Oracle Park
23 Seattle, WA, T-Mobile Park
25 Portland, OR, Providence Park
28 San Diego, CA, Petco Park

*Festival Date
!With Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only

‘The Saviors’ 2024 UK/EU tour:

MAY 2024
30 Monte do Gozo, O Son do Camino*

JUNE 2024
01 Madrid, Road to Rio Babel*
05 Lyon Decines, LDLC Arena (with The Interrupters)
07 Nurnberg, Rock im Park*
08 Nurburgring, Rock am Ring*
10 Berlin, Waldbühne (with Donots)
11 Hamburg, Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld (with Donots)
15 Interlaken, Greenfield Festival*
16 Milan, I Days, Hippodrome La Maura*
18 Paris, Accor Arena (with The Interrupters)
19 Arnhem, GelreDome (with The Hives & The Interrupters)
21 Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford (with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace)
23 Isle of Wight, Isle of Wight Festival*
25 Glasgow, Bellahouston Park (with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace)
27 Dublin, Marlay Park (with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace)
29 London, Wembley Stadium (with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace)

*Festival Date

Get tickets to watch Green Day live now.

