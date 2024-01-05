Green Day release rollicking new cut ‘One Eyed Bastard

Ahead of the arrival of their anticipated new album ‘Saviors’ - due out on 19th January - Green Day have shared one final pre-release single in the form of the fiery ‘One Eyed Bastard’.

“’One Eyed Bastard’ started off as just a riff that I had - a shuffle, almost like a Black Sabbath kind of riff”, Billie Joe Armstrong has commented. “Lyrically, I was just reflecting on bad times in life. That’s the thing about nostalgia, sometimes you think, “That was an awful time.” Everybody’s got that ugly place in their life where they have to deal with ugly thoughts - it could be like revenge or whatever. Thankfully, I have an outlet in songwriting.”

The new track follows the trio’s recent drops ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’, ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’, and ‘Dilemma’, and comes accompanied by the news that fans can attend free listening parties for ‘Saviours’ in record stores around the world from 13th January (find out more here).

You can listen to ‘One Eyed Bastard’ and find out where Green Day are stopping off on their 2024 international tour below.