Green Day release drop latest album teaser ‘Dilemma

It’s the third track to be lifted from their upcoming 14th LP ‘Saviors’.

Photo: Emmie America

7th December 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Following the release of their suitably stars-and-stripes comeback single ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ and its successor ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’, Green Day have today unveiled the third installment of their forthcoming album ‘Saviors’ (due out on 19th January 2024).

Of new cut ‘Dilemma’, Billie Joe Armstrong has said that it was “kind of easy to write because it was so personal to me. We’ve seen so many of our peers struggle with addiction and mental illness. This song is all about the pain that comes from those experiences.”

The track has also arrived alongside a monochrome video that follows the trio over the course of a heavy night performing and partying, eventually reaching the sobering conclusion that heavy intoxication simply breeds trouble. You can watch the video here, and also find out more about Green Day’s 2024 international tour below.

‘The Saviors’ 2024 North American tour:

JULY 2024
29 Washington, DC, Nationals Park

AUGUST 2024
01 Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre
03 Montreal, QC, Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*
05 New York, NY, Citi Field
07 Boston, MA, Fenway Park
09 Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park
10 Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium
13 Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field
15 St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !
17 Minneapolis, MN, Target Field
20 Kansas City, KS, Azura Amphitheatre !
22 Cincinnati, OH, Great American Ballpark
24 Milwaukee, WI, American Family Field
26 Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion !
28 Atlanta, GA, Truist Park
30 Nashville, TN, Geodis Park

SEPTEMBER 2024
01 Pittsburgh, PA, PNC Park
04 Detroit, MI, Comerica Park
07 Denver, CO, Coors Field
10 Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater !
11 Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field
14 Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium
18 Phoenix, AZ, Chase Field
20 San Francisco, CA, Oracle Park
23 Seattle, WA, T-Mobile Park
25 Portland, OR, Providence Park
28 San Diego, CA, Petco Park

*Festival Date
!With Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only

‘The Saviors’ 2024 UK/EU tour:

MAY 2024
30 Monte do Gozo, O Son do Camino*

JUNE 2024
01 Madrid, Road to Rio Babel*
05 Lyon Decines, LDLC Arena (with The Interrupters)
07 Nurnberg, Rock im Park*
08 Nurburgring, Rock am Ring*
10 Berlin, Waldbühne (with Donots)
11 Hamburg, Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld (with Donots)
15 Interlaken, Greenfield Festival*
16 Milan, I Days, Hippodrome La Maura*
18 Paris, Accor Arena (with The Interrupters)
19 Arnhem, GelreDome (with The Hives & The Interrupters)
21 Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford (with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace)
23 Isle of Wight, Isle of Wight Festival*
25 Glasgow, Bellahouston Park (with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace)
27 Dublin, Marlay Park (with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace)
29 London, Wembley Stadium (with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace)

*Festival Date

