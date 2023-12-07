Green Day release drop latest album teaser ‘Dilemma

Following the release of their suitably stars-and-stripes comeback single ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ and its successor ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’, Green Day have today unveiled the third installment of their forthcoming album ‘Saviors’ (due out on 19th January 2024).

Of new cut ‘Dilemma’, Billie Joe Armstrong has said that it was “kind of easy to write because it was so personal to me. We’ve seen so many of our peers struggle with addiction and mental illness. This song is all about the pain that comes from those experiences.”

The track has also arrived alongside a monochrome video that follows the trio over the course of a heavy night performing and partying, eventually reaching the sobering conclusion that heavy intoxication simply breeds trouble. You can watch the video here, and also find out more about Green Day’s 2024 international tour below.

