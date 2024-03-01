Green Day are the cover stars of DIY’s March 2024 issue!

There aren’t many bands out there that have managed to build a legacy as illustrious as Green Day, let alone while continuing to have such an integral political voice. And that’s why we at DIY are thrilled to have the genuine punk rock legends grace our cover this month, just a few weeks on from the release of their potent 14th(!) record ‘Saviors’. This issue we catch up with Billie, Mike and Tré to reflect on both their newest chapter and their epic career so far, ahead of what’s arguably set to be their biggest year yet, with both ‘Dookie’ and ‘American Idiot’ anniversaries both on the cards.

“For some reason, we’re always able to create the next era and it has become so generational. I think it’s the energy of the music, the way we play together. It’s me, Mike and Tré – our own characters that all shine,” Billie tells us of their enduring appeal, while Mike adds: “We believe in the power of rock‘n’roll. When everything else in the world is going to shit, the three of us can get in a room and have a language of our own. Everybody else should be so lucky.”

Elsewhere, we head to Leeds to learn more about English Teacher’s feverishly- anticipated debut, dive into Everything Everything’s latest dystopian landscape, and get some defiant life lessons from Caity Baser. Plus we check in with Waxahatchee about reconnecting with her roots on new album ‘Tigers Blood’, find out about Blu DeTiger’s move from bassist-for-hire to main pop character, and get our forthcoming Now + Next Tour 2024 headliners HotWax and Big Special on the blower to exchange war stories from life on the road.

Fresh from the government’s recent Misogyny in Music Report, we also gather a group of artists and industry experts for a discussion on what should come next, while on the new music horizon we’ve got Neu chats with Belfast disruptors Kneecap, London singer Etta Marcus and Cosmorat - who also feature in our roundup of DIY’s recent Hello 2024 gigs.

And, speaking of gigs, we’ve got live reports from Kim Petras’ gloriously camp London show, as well as Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes and Nell Mescal’s recent headlines. Plus, there’s the official DIY verdict on the month’s all-important new releases from Yard Act, Gossip, Bleachers, The Libertines and loads more.

To sink your teeth into all of that and more, just click the button below to grab a print copy of our March 2024 mag (or order via our online shop instead). Happy reading!