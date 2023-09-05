It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that Blake might want to return to his first love of club music. Perhaps the bigger question might be why it’s taken so long for him to properly lean into the dancier side of his sound. Having first hinted at a return to big-room dance bangers with his ‘Before’ EP in 2020, the musician described himself at the time as “finally having confidence to put [his] own voice on dancefloor rhythms.”

His hesitance was understandable, really. Rightly or wrongly, his evocative and introspective style of electronic music has long lumbered him with a public persona that’s been difficult to shake off, and he’s previously spoken out about the “unhealthy and problematic” ‘sad boy’ tag that he’s often been labelled with. So was this a case of self-doubt? “I guess I always think of the person who sings on dance music tracks as, like, the most fun person in the room,” he explains. “It’s like you’ve got to be so bombastic, energetic and, very often, with big personalities… I don’t know, it’s just…” His voice trails off for a second. “It’s self consciousness… It’s like, am I that guy? Can I do that? Can I be the life of the party?”

He later goes on to explain a similar apprehension in the early days of his career, when he was transitioning from the dubstep sound of his first releases to the more melodic focus of his self-titled debut. “I’ve loved singing my whole life, but singing was an actual headache for a long time [because of] how people made me feel. They really made me feel silly for singing,” he reveals, suggesting that there may have been an element of toxic masculinity at play. “And you know, a lot of the writers that criticised me did happen to be men…”

Despite ‘Playing Robots Into Heaven’ widely being billed as a return to these dancier, pre-debut album days of Blake’s work, he points out that it’s not like he ever stopped making dance music. “I’ve been making dance music since I was 20 years old. Now I’m just putting more of it out again,” he says. “It’s funny, because [this album] has been called a return. But in a way, I don’t know if that’s coming from [me]. I don’t know if that’s like a press release thing. But I’d say it’s more of an evolution.”

Previously, however, he has tended to keep his more club-orientated offerings separate from his main album releases, dropping tracks and remixes under his Harmonimix moniker alongside running his dance-focused 1-800 Dinosaur label. “I guess in a way, I sort of felt like my dance music stuff wasn’t going to feed the beast, it wasn’t going to shift the kind of records that were required [for my label] to sign something for a certain amount of money,” he admits. “That’s just what the industry side ends up being. That’s the kind of message that’s sent to the artist. It’s like, ‘This is what you release here and that will be what we can work with, and then this is what we can’t work with’.”

Blake makes a point to stress that it’s not like he’s ever released music that he’s been unhappy with - just that he now feels the freedom to explore even more. “This time I was just like, I can’t suppress this expression just because this is not what [my label is] used to for me. It was just what I wanted to put out, so it’s like, well, OK, let’s just do it,” he says. “Now I have a closer relationship with my label, so the future looks a lot more diverse for me than it was for the last five, six years.”

