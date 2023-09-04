James Blake is on the cover of DIY’s September 2023 issue!

Having collaborated with musical heavyweights from Kendrick Lamar to Rosalía, and become a household name in his own right for his take on dance and dubstep, James Blake has been an unstoppable force within electronic music for well over a decade. Yet it’s only now, in 2023, that the Grammy and Mercury Prize-winning artist is making a return to his roots. For our September 2023 issue, we’re thrilled to have James on the cover for the first time, as he guides us through the inspirations for his forthcoming sixth album ‘Playing Robots into Heaven’, and explains what it means to be celebrating his love of club culture at this point in his career.

“People are looking for new inspiration and things to bounce off. The energy of club music, from ballroom to Jersey club to Berlin techno - it’s all been a furtive, creative inspiration for all types of artists,” he explains in our cover feature. “Any time you have people congregating together, and loving a style of music, it’s always inspiring. Any artist that goes into that kind of setting is just probably inundated with ideas and ways to make music for that setting.”

He’s not the only one finding solace on the dancefloor. For this issue, we also sit down with The xx’s Romy as she readies the release of her first solo LP ‘Mid Air’, while, elsewhere, we celebrate the return of Speedy Ortiz, who are back with their fourth album ‘Rabbit Rabbit’. DIY’s September issue also sees us dig into the new emo world of yeule, and get to grips with some of the important life lessons that Isle of Wight troop Coach Party have had to learn the hard way (usually by missing the last ferry home…).

We also speak to Vagabon about her forthcoming new record ‘Sorry I Haven’t Called’, and things get larger-than-life with music’s newest (and most theatrical) supergroup FIZZ. Plus, we get first word from both Declan McKenna and Marika Hackman on their next moves, AND we’ve got bumper reviews from the biggest live shows of last month, including Reading Festival, The Strokes’ return to All Points East, boygenius’ incredible London headliner and more.

