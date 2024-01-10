Festivals

Queens Of The Stone Age, James Blake, Arlo Parks and more to play Pohoda 2024

Slovakia’s biggest festival is returning this July.

Photo: Leah Lombardi

10th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Arlo Parks, DEADLETTER, English Teacher, James Blake, Jockstrap, LA Priest, Queens Of The Stone Age, Skepta, Pohoda, News, Festivals

Taking place each year at Trenčín Airport, Slovakia’s Pohoda Festival is known for its eclectic bookings and cross-genre lineup, and 2024’s iteration is shaping up to be no different.

Across the weekend of 11th-13th July, audiences members will be treated to sets from the likes of grime pioneer Skepta, rock duo Royal Blood, and former DIY cover stars Queens of The Stone Age, James Blake, and Arlo Parks. Elsewhere, the festival will also welcome a whole host of upcoming artists in the form of Jockstrap, LA Priest, DEADLETTER, English Teacher and more, as well as flying the flag for Slovakian talent too.

Tickets for Pohoda 2024 are on sale now via the festival’s website. And if you already can’t wait for summer, you can revisit what happened down on the airstrip last year below…

Wet Leg, Yard Act and local talent battle the heat at Pohoda 2023

Festivals

Wet Leg, Yard Act and local talent battle the heat at Pohoda 2023

An idyllic weekend in a beautiful part of the world… tarmac ‘n’ all.

