Festivals
Queens Of The Stone Age, James Blake, Arlo Parks and more to play Pohoda 2024
Slovakia’s biggest festival is returning this July.
Taking place each year at Trenčín Airport, Slovakia’s Pohoda Festival is known for its eclectic bookings and cross-genre lineup, and 2024’s iteration is shaping up to be no different.
Across the weekend of 11th-13th July, audiences members will be treated to sets from the likes of grime pioneer Skepta, rock duo Royal Blood, and former DIY cover stars Queens of The Stone Age, James Blake, and Arlo Parks. Elsewhere, the festival will also welcome a whole host of upcoming artists in the form of Jockstrap, LA Priest, DEADLETTER, English Teacher and more, as well as flying the flag for Slovakian talent too.
Tickets for Pohoda 2024 are on sale now via the festival’s website. And if you already can’t wait for summer, you can revisit what happened down on the airstrip last year below…
Records, etc at
Arlo Parks - Best Of The Lo Fi Lounge (Vinyl LP - black)
Arlo Parks - Cola / George (Vinyl 7 - white)
Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams (Cd)
Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams (Vinyl LP - red)
Arlo Parks - My Soft Machine (Cd - silver)
Arlo Parks - My Soft Machine (Vinyl LP - black)
Read More
DIY’s 2024 Reading List
As chosen by a bunch of bookworm DIY regulars, including The Last Dinner Party, Bob Vylan, Big Joanie and more.
6th January 2024, 10:00am
Skepta teases details of new album ‘Knife and Fork’
His last solo LP, 'Ignorance Is Bliss', came out in 2019.
3rd January 2024, 1:24pm
English Teacher & Sprints team up for European co-headline tour in February 2024
The two bands will be playing in France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands early next year.
12th December 2023, 4:07pm
Electric Castle unveils Queens of the Stone Age, Massive Attack and Bring Me The Horizon for 2024 lineup
The Transylvanian festival will be celebrating its 10th birthday next summer.
6th December 2023, 11:19am
Popular right now
5 Stars