We’ve also got a handy Spotify playlist where you can find all the Neu tracks we’ve been loving, so you can listen to all our hot tips in one place!

Neu Bulletins are DIY’s guide to the best and freshest new music. Your one stop shop for buzzy new bands and red hot emerging stars, it features all the tracks we’ve been rinsing at full volume over the last week.

Fräulein - Pruning

Following a string of brilliant singles so far this year, Fräulein have added another to the tally with ‘Pruning’. The final taste of their upcoming mini-album ‘Sink Or Swim’ (out on 14th June via Submarine Cat Records), it was created in collaboration with London-based outfit Cosmorat, and ponders on what happens after the good guys win and the happily ever after starts. Will it last forever? Will the sacrifices be worth it? Fräulein tackles these questions over snaking guitars and powerful drums, as Joni Samuels' vocals become increasingly desperate (“Will we sink or swim? / I’ll give you everything”) before a retrospective moment of gentle keys gives way to an almost-chanted outro. (Gemma Cockrell)

Human Interest - Shapeshifting

It's only been five months since East Londoners Human Interest released their last project 'Empathy Lives In Outer Space', but there's no rest for the wicked; their latest cut 'Shapeshifting' is the first single to be lifted from a forthcoming new EP (the excellently titled 'Smile While You're Losing (An Audio Guide To Wellness)), which lands this Autumn via Nice Swan Records. Effortlessly bridging the gap between hauntingly beautiful harmonic verses and a nostalgia-laden, big-hitting chorus, 'Shapeshifting' is an evocative and empathatic look at the many and varied selves we present to the world. (Daisy Carter)

Sad Night Dynamite (feat. Yung Kayo)- Godfather

Their first release of 2024 (following last year's ‘Sick of Your Sound’), Sad Night Dynamite have returned with ‘Godfather’ – a dark, trap-infused track which eases you in with quiet, near-whispered vocals and twinkling percussion, before shouts ramp up anticipation for what’s to come. The beat drops, and we're met with the track's rapped, highly-pitched hook; later, sound effects like a gunshot and rattling coins are incorporated at unexpected moments, while Yung Kayo makes his mark with a more upbeat hip-hop verse in the latter half. Never a duo to keep things predictable or repetitive, Sad Night Dynamite’s return is a welcome one. (Gemma Cockrell)

fucales - It Was Decided

The latest single from Norwegian alt-rock four-piece fucales, ‘It Was Decided’ is a loud cacophony of noise, drawing influences from the likes of Sonic Youth and My Bloody Valentine in its dreamy/aggressive contrast and dips into sensible pop elements. It’s tracks like these that prove longer cuts are still worth listening to; in five minutes, it builds a tense freneticness and showcases the group’s ability to blend a satisfying smoothie of instrumental ideas. Angular guitar lines with psychedelic elements, soothing vocals, and an explosive rhythm section ultimately combine to capture the essence of 'It Was Decided' - finding joy amidst the chaos. (Kyle Roczniak)

Amanda Cy - Yangtze

A relentlessly upbeat pop number may not be what comes to mind when you’re looking to soundtrack a much-needed cry session, but Amanda Cy’s latest is a strong contender for the role. Arriving hot on the heels of touring with Griff across Europe, ‘Yangtze’ is the latest taste of the Stockholm singer’s forthcoming EP – the suitably titled ‘Waterworks’ – due next month. With cascading synths and propulsive rhythms propelling the emotional outpour, it’s a MUNA-esque alt-pop cut finding catharsis through visceral delivery. (Emily Savage)

Vanity Fairy - Love Me Right

Once again lighting the fuse on unabashed disco bangerdom, Vanity Fairy’s latest single ‘Love Me Right’ struts forth onto the dancefloor and warmly invites you into the folds of its gold, sequin-adorned cape. On this infectious disco-pop cut, the London grassroots cult favourite - whose gigging schedule is as densely packed as the wardrobe housing her kaftan collection - blazons kitschy glitterball gaiety onto squelchy synths and pulsing percussive grooves. Arriving via Moshi Moshi as the final track from sophomore EP ‘Top Of The Pops’, here you can expect all the low-res, high-glitz eccentricity that Vanity Fairy does best. (Hazel Blacher)

Better Joy - Talking Around

Mancunian group Better Joy have been steadily building a reputation for their signature blend of shoegaze and indie, all anchored by frontperson Bria Keely’s commanding vocals. The unstoppable riffs of their latest effort 'Talking Around' are reminiscent of early '00s garage groups, but the end result is far from derivative. Lyrically, there's an underlying darkness to it, but the propulsive beat makes this track one that's hard not to groove to. Having worked with producer Steve Osborn (Happy Mondays, New Order), Better Joy clearly have some not-insignificant anticipation to live up to; full of grit and lyrical depth, 'Talking Around' more than backs up the hype. (Chris Connor)

Night Tapes - projections