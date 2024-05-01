Festivals
Live At Leeds In The City unveil English Teacher, Everything Everything, Alfie Templeman and more for 2024 lineup
The multi-venue fest will return in November to celebrate its 17th edition.
Returning to the North’s musical powerhouse on 16th November, Live At Leeds In The City has announced the first wave of artists for 2024’s festival, including local heroes English Teacher (whose superlative debut album landed last month), Everything Everything (who recently spoke to DIY for our first ever live podcast), and Alfie Templeman (whose second album ‘Radiosoul’ arrives in June).
Other Leeds outfits on the bill include L’objectif and Van Houten, while STONE, Lime Garden, Master Peace, Human Interest, Whitelands, and Blossom Calderone are among the additions from (slightly) further afield.
Renowned for being a hotbed of new music talent, the day festival takes place across a range of the city’s venues - including Belgrave Music Hall, Hyde Park Book Club, and the iconic Brudenell Social Club - and will this year be celebrating its 17th anniversary.
Tickets for Live At Leeds In The City are on sale now, and you can find out more about its sister Summer event Live At Leeds In The Park (happening on 25th May) here.
Records, etc at
Whitelands - Remixes (Vinyl 10 - orange)
Whitelands - Night-bound Eyes Are Blind To The Day (Vinyl LP - blue)
Whitelands - Night-bound Eyes Are Blind To The Day (Cd)
STONE - punkadonk2 (Cd)
STONE - punkadonk2 (Vinyl 12 - black)
STONE - Fear Life For A Lifetime (Vinyl LP - white)
