News

FRÄULEIN announce debut mini-album ‘Sink or Swim’

The duo have also shared ‘day’ and ‘night’ versions of a new double single, ‘Feels Like Flying’.

Photo: Charlie Harris

6th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Fräulein, News, Listen

London two-piece Fräulein have today confirmed that they’ll be releasing their debut mini-album ‘Sink Or Swim’ on 14th June via Submarine Cat Records, and have heralded the new project by dropping the twinned singles ‘Feels Like Flying (Day)’ and ‘Feels Like Flying (Night)’.

“I reject the belief that an artist should arrive fully-formed,” vocalist and guitarist Joni Samuels has said. “I love when you can see artists’ growth, their progression. I want to always be getting better at playing music, at expressing emotion. This new record, ‘Sink Or Swim’, is the first time we’ve really translated what we can do live to the recording studio.”

The news marks the start of a new chapter for the duo, who have carved out a striking reputation following the release of previous EPs ‘A Small Taste’ (2022) and ‘Pedestal’ (2023), and had recent stints supporting the likes of Big Joanie and Be Your Own Pet on tour.

What’s more, the new project also saw them collaborate with rising outfit Cosmorat in the studio - a sure sign that Fräulein have been busy pushing their boundaries and widening their scope even further for 2024.

Watch the lyric videos for ‘Feels Like Flying’ (both day and night versions) below.

Play Video
Fräulein - Pedestal

EP Review

Fräulein - Pedestal

Loaded with fearsome menace, devilish seduction and provocative lyrics.

Play Video

Tags: Fräulein, News, Listen

Latest News

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds announce new album ‘Wild God’

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds announce new album Wild God’

Another Sky to play run of UK tour dates this Autumn

Another Sky to play run of UK tour dates this Autumn

Creeper unveil shadowy new video for ‘Lovers Led Astray’

Creeper unveil shadowy new video for Lovers Led Astray’

Ipswich’s Brighten The Corners Festival add to 2024 lineup

Ipswich’s Brighten The Corners Festival add to 2024 lineup

Kim Gordon announces ‘The Collective’ tour dates in the UK, Europe, and North America

Kim Gordon announces The Collective’ tour dates in the UK, Europe, and North America

Vinyl at Rough Trade

Kevin Morby - Singing Saw artwork

Kevin Morby - Singing Saw Vinyl LP - £24.99

RT Pixel
Kevin Morby - Harlem River artwork

Kevin Morby - Harlem River green Vinyl LP - £27.99

RT Pixel
Inhaler - It Won't Always Be Like This artwork

Inhaler - It Won't Always Be Like This black Vinyl LP - £27.99

RT Pixel
Neil Young - Before and After artwork

Neil Young - Before and After clear Vinyl LP - £39.99

RT Pixel
Ibibio Sound Machine - Pull The Rope artwork

Ibibio Sound Machine - Pull The Rope blue Vinyl LP - £26.99

RT Pixel

Read More

Feature

DIY’s 2024 Reading List

DIY’s 2024 Reading List

As chosen by a bunch of bookworm DIY regulars, including The Last Dinner Party, Bob Vylan, Big Joanie and more.

6th January 2024, 10:00am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

March 2024

Latest Issue

March 2024

Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY