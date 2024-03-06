FRÄULEIN announce debut mini-album ‘Sink or Swim’

London two-piece Fräulein have today confirmed that they’ll be releasing their debut mini-album ‘Sink Or Swim’ on 14th June via Submarine Cat Records, and have heralded the new project by dropping the twinned singles ‘Feels Like Flying (Day)’ and ‘Feels Like Flying (Night)’.

“I reject the belief that an artist should arrive fully-formed,” vocalist and guitarist Joni Samuels has said. “I love when you can see artists’ growth, their progression. I want to always be getting better at playing music, at expressing emotion. This new record, ‘Sink Or Swim’, is the first time we’ve really translated what we can do live to the recording studio.”

The news marks the start of a new chapter for the duo, who have carved out a striking reputation following the release of previous EPs ‘A Small Taste’ (2022) and ‘Pedestal’ (2023), and had recent stints supporting the likes of Big Joanie and Be Your Own Pet on tour.

What’s more, the new project also saw them collaborate with rising outfit Cosmorat in the studio - a sure sign that Fräulein have been busy pushing their boundaries and widening their scope even further for 2024.

Watch the lyric videos for ‘Feels Like Flying’ (both day and night versions) below.

