Cometh another raft of festival season announcements, cometh the same old frustrating sticking points - namely the still-rampant gender representation gap, and the lack of fresh artists being elevated to headline status. The replies from festival bookers are generally the same too; that it’s a pipeline problem, that without support and investment in artists that would correct these issues earlier down the chain, it’s impossible for them to take a punt in a saturated event market. Essentially, ‘We’ve got to sell tickets, and we know that booking Muse for the 90th time will do the job’.

Glastonbury, however, has always been exempt from this argument. The festival sells out immediately, way before any artists are announced. Sure, this status is partly based on a history of big-name, savvy booking, and we’re not saying that if they popped a reunited Aqua atop the Pyramid, people wouldn’t notice. But in terms of supposed ‘risk-taking’, Glastonbury is the one place that can take a punt far more easily than others.

They’ve got great form for it too. When Dave Grohl broke his leg in 2015, Florence + the Machine stepped into Foo Fighters’ weighty shoes and have been bona fide festival headline slayers ever since. Stormzy’s 2019 appearance was not only pivotal for the man himself, but proved the festival’s relevance to a new generation, while Billie Eilish became Glasto’s youngest ever headliner in 2022, underscoring her phenomenal progression to the top of pop’s tier. In 2023, however, they played it frustratingly safe. Elton was an undeniable one for the ages and Arctic Monkeys are always a solid bet, but three-for-three elder(ish) male headliners unsurprisingly caused some backlash.

