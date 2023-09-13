News
Olivia Rodrigo announces 2024 GUTS world tour
She’ll be joined by The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress and Remi Wolf.
Gen Z icon Olivia Rodrigo has today shared a new video for ‘get him back!’ - one of the tracks on her recently released second album ‘GUTS’. Directed by Jack Begert (Dominic Fike, Kendrick Lamar, Vince Staples), the visuals capture the dual mentality of the song’s title phrase, showing different versions of Olivia as simultaneously angry and loved up.
‘GUTS’ serves as the follow up to Olivia Rodrigo’s huge 2021 debut ‘SOUR’, and represents an evolution in her maturity and songwriting. Read our review of ‘GUTS’ here, and watch the official video for ‘get him back!’ below:
She’s also just announced details of a huge 57-date world tour, which will see her play shows across North America and Europe in 2024. Olivia will be joined by The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress, and Remi Wolf on select dates across the tour, which kicks off in Palm Springs, California, in February next year.
Fans can register for access to tickets from now until Sunday 17th September at 10:00pm via the Olivia Rodrigo website, and find the full list of tour dates below.
GUTS WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:
Support Key
+ The Breeders
^ PinkPantheress
~ Chappell Roan
= Remi Wolf
FEBRUARY
23 Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena ~
24 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ~
27 Houston, TX – Toyota Center ~
28 Austin, TX – Moody Center ~
MARCH
01 Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center ~
02 New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center ~
05 Orlando, FL, Amway Center ~
06 Miami, FL, Kaseya Center ~
08 Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center ~
09 Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena ~
12 St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center ~
13 Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center ~
15 St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center ~
16 Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum ~
19 Chicago, IL, United Center ~
22 Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena ~
23 Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena ~
26 Montreal, QC, Bell Centre ~
29 Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena ~
APRIL
01 Boston, MA, TD Garden ~
05 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden +
06 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden +
30 Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena =
MAY
03 Manchester, UK, Co-op Live =
07 Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro =
10 Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena =
14 London, UK, The O2 =
15 London, UK, The O2 =
22 Antwerp, Belgium, Sportpaleis =
24 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome =
28 Oslo, Norway, Spektrum =
30 Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena =
JUNE
01 Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena =
04 Hamburg, Germany, Barclays Arena =
05 Frankfurt, Germany, Festhalle =
07 Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle =
09 Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena =
11 Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion =
12 Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena =
14 Paris, France, Accor Arena =
18 Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi =
20 Madrid, Spain, WizInk Center =
22 Lisbon, Portugal, Altice Arena =
JULY
19 Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center ^
20 Washington, DC, Capital One Arena ^
23 Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena ^
24 Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena ^
26 Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center ^
27 Oklahoma City, OK, Paycom Center ^
30 Denver, CO, Ball Arena ^
31 Salt Lake City, UT, Delta Center ^
AUGUST
02 San Francisco, CA, Chase Center ^
06 Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena ^
09 Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena ^
10 Portland, OR, Moda Center ^
13 Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum +
14 Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum +
