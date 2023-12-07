So without further ado, here we go: from Blur to Lana Del Rey , Sufjan Stevens to CMAT , here are our Albums of the Year, as voted for by team DIY and our esteemed contributors…

20. Romy - Mid Air

After nearly twenty years of co-fronting a band as zeitgeist-capturing as The xx, we could have forgiven Romy had she chosen to stick to familiar territory on this, her solo studio debut. That’s not to say ‘Mid Air’ is a complete about turn - the husky, understated vocals and lush production are still there - but here, it feels as if she’s stepping into the spotlight with a hitherto unseen self-assurance. Oscillating between the euphoric escape of the dancefloor and the intimate embrace of a partner (and frequently capturing both simultaneously), the album is a manifestation of the emotional and artistic multitudes contained within Romy herself. (Daisy Carter)

19. RAYE - My 21st Century Blues

18. Squid - O Monolith

17. Mandy, Indiana - i've seen a way

16. Troye Sivan - Something To Give Each Other

15. JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown - SCARING THE HOES

14. Blur - The Ballad of Darren

13. Lana Del Rey - Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?

12. Mitski - The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We

For hardcore Mitski fans, each of the singular artist's releases are akin to a prophetic message. But there's something about 'The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We' - her seventh album - that felt particularly ecclesiastical. Be it the orchestral swell of 'Heaven', the ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ essence of ‘I Don’t Like My Mind’, or the choral backing vocals peppered throughout, it’s as if she crafted the record with a spellbound congregation in mind. Which, given the record’s rapturous reception, isn’t too far from the truth. Utterly enveloping and borderline transportive, it’s a hauntingly beautiful handling of hope amidst sorrow. (Daisy Carter)

11. Wednesday - Rat Saw God

10. Lankum - False Lankum

Succinctly summing up a Mercury Prize shortlisted magnum opus like ‘False Lankum’ is a daunting task. Lankum's fourth LP will surely be studied for its contribution to expanding contemporary sonic landscapes, but limiting the body of work as a triumph of 'traditional' or 'folk' genres misses the mark on exactly how experimental and fearless it is. From Radie Peat's haunting voice that could make a spine-tingling impact in any era (her take on The Deadlians' song 'Newcastle' is a must-listen), to the unbelievable amount of instruments the Dublin quartet perform, it's impossible to come away from 'False Lankum' without hearing genius. (Kate Brayden)



9. Paramore - This Is Why

8. Grian Chatten - Chaos For The Fly

7. Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good!

6. Sufjan Stevens - Javelin

5. CMAT - Crazymad, for me

4. Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

3. Olivia Rodrigo - GUTS

2. boygenius - the record

