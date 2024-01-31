News

Pixey takes the reins on self-produced single ‘The Thrill Of It

It’s the first taste of an upcoming project due later this year.

Photo: Marieke Macklon

31st January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Building on her 2021 EP ‘Sunshine State’ and last year’s single ‘Daisy Chain’, Liverpool multi-hyphenate Pixey is back to share new cut ‘The Thrill Of It’.

It’s her first ever completely self-produced single, and acts as an appetite-whetting introduction to what we can expect from her next longer project (which is currently penciled to arrive before the year is out).

With nods to both ’90s production and contemporary pop, the track explores the aftermath of her experiencing a life-threatening illness whilst still in her early 20s. “‘The Thrill Of It’ was the first time I felt like I had processed the experience enough to actually write about it”, Pixey has commented. “The song reflects a time in my life where I was confined to recovery whilst my friends were living their own lives carefree. I was struggling with the paradox of being young and unable to keep up with the pace, whilst other people my age were pushing their bodies to the brink, just for the sheer joy of it.

“Although the track moves into the pop realm more than my previous work, it’s still heavily influenced by some of my favourite 90s tunes, not just lyrically but also with the heavy vocal delay. It’s an invitation to dance, but more than anything I’d love for the listener to just feel each beat as the chance to forget their struggles and simply feel the thrill.”

Watch the official visualiser for ‘The Thrill Of It’ below.

