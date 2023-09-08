Pixey chats latest single 'Daisy Chain' and partnering with Focusrite to launch Scarlett 4th Gen

Working with Tayo on ‘Daisy Chain’ was the first time you’ve had another artist feature on one of your tracks - what was that like?

I knew I wanted a feature on that song for a while, because there was a bit of a break in the middle eight. And I wasn’t sure who would want to collab, because my music is very nineties and is quite kitsch, especially the stuff I’ve been releasing over the past three years. A lot of people are really pop, or completely psychedelic, and there aren’t that many who sit nicely in between. So I think mine and Tayo’s music are quite similar; I sent the track to him and he asked me to guide him on what to say, then he sent back some vocals that I really liked. In the end we got it in about two takes I think, which was really quick and easy - it sounded boss, he was just the perfect fit.



And ‘Daisy Chain’ was also your first new music since releasing your mini-album ‘Dreams, Pains and Paper Planes’ last year. Have you got the bug for longer-form projects now?

When I did the mini-LP I was in a really interesting place: I felt like I was outgrowing EPs, but I also felt like my production skills at the time were quite limiting. So I’m proud of the mini-LP, but it’s so funny - now, even just a year’s worth of skills later, I’m miles ahead production-wise. I loved the songs on ‘Dreams, Pains and Paper Planes’ when I wrote them, but I guess every artist is always about six months ahead of what they’re releasing. With the stuff I’m working on now, I just feel I’ve evolved so much as a producer, as a songwriter, and as an artist. So I think I’m ready for a big project at this point - I’ve come to know myself and where I want to go, and I’ve also developed my skills.



Production is a big part of the signature Pixey sound - you self-produce and loop beats on your laptop, as well as writing your lyrics and guitar parts. In what ways have you developed as a producer?



Going into this next era, I wanted to do it all in a studio, and then the reality hit that I might not have the budget or the time with the person I want to work with to do that. So then I sat back and thought ‘You know what? Actually, I can do this, I’ve just got to put my mind to it’. I’ve spent the last few months with Richard Turvey, who’s sort of become my mentor in production - he assured me that I had the skills, I just needed to apply them a bit better. So I’ve really worked hard on this next one - the sound is going to evolve slightly, and I’m really excited.

You’re involved in the new Focusrite campaign for the launch of their Scarlett 4th Generation. How does this equipment figure in your writing process?

I remember the first thing I was given when I was starting to learn how to produce was this Scarlett 2i2 that my dad got me - it was after I got out of hospital when I was really sick, and I had nothing to do because I was bed-bound. So I just used the Scarlett to loop my stuff, and because there are only two inputs as well, it made me more creative with the way that I wrote my music. It was integral, really, and affordable as well - it was a really good little gateway into producing. They’re good for artists who are starting out who don’t have loads of money; it made [making music] more accessible, and you can still release record-ready tracks on it - some of my most played tracks were recorded on a Scarlett or a Focusrite Clarett. Being in a studio is great, but you actually don’t need it as much as you think you do!