Pixey announces debut album ‘Million Dollar Baby’

Following the release of appetite-whetting single ‘The Thrill Of It’ earlier this year, Liverpool’s Pixey has now confirmed that her debut album ‘Million Dollar Baby’ will arrive on 2nd August via Chess Club Records.

It comes after a quartet of smaller projects - ‘Colours’ (2019), ‘Free To Live In Colour’ and ‘Sunshine State’ (both 2021), and ‘Dreams, Pains & Paper Planes’ (2022) - and was written between her native Liverpool and London. Produced by Pixey herself alongside Tom McFarland and Rich Turvey, ‘Million Dollar Baby’ is set to unite her love for nostalgic ’90s breakbeats with her flair for modern alt-pop earworms.



Speaking about the album, Pixey has shared: “It’s the final form of years of trying to prove myself. I’ve always felt as if I’m so close to something but never quite there. This is the story the album tells; navigating the perception of myself through the male gaze, whilst also trying to take some power back and form my truest identity. The sentiment of the album is this: the path to fulfillment isn’t a performance for others but instead, is a journey of becoming your authentic self.”

To mark the announcement, the Scouse songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist has shared the LP’s title track, as well as confirming that she’ll be heading out on a headline mini-tour of the UK this Autumn in support of the record.

“‘Million Dollar Baby’ was born from a conversation I had with a girl in LA who was desperate for notoriety,” she has said of her new song. “The track is satirical at its heart, narrating the absurdity of chasing fame and sugar-coated ambition. It reflects a lot of truths I realised while writing the album. The performative nature of the music industry often peddles illusions, and real fulfilment comes from writing the music itself.”

Check out the music video for the track and find out more about Pixey’s upcoming shows below.

