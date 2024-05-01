News
Pixey announces debut album ‘Million Dollar Baby’
The alt-pop polymath has also shared the LP’s title track and confirmed plans for a UK headline mini-tour.
Following the release of appetite-whetting single ‘The Thrill Of It’ earlier this year, Liverpool’s Pixey has now confirmed that her debut album ‘Million Dollar Baby’ will arrive on 2nd August via Chess Club Records.
It comes after a quartet of smaller projects - ‘Colours’ (2019), ‘Free To Live In Colour’ and ‘Sunshine State’ (both 2021), and ‘Dreams, Pains & Paper Planes’ (2022) - and was written between her native Liverpool and London. Produced by Pixey herself alongside Tom McFarland and Rich Turvey, ‘Million Dollar Baby’ is set to unite her love for nostalgic ’90s breakbeats with her flair for modern alt-pop earworms.
Speaking about the album, Pixey has shared: “It’s the final form of years of trying to prove myself. I’ve always felt as if I’m so close to something but never quite there. This is the story the album tells; navigating the perception of myself through the male gaze, whilst also trying to take some power back and form my truest identity. The sentiment of the album is this: the path to fulfillment isn’t a performance for others but instead, is a journey of becoming your authentic self.”
To mark the announcement, the Scouse songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist has shared the LP’s title track, as well as confirming that she’ll be heading out on a headline mini-tour of the UK this Autumn in support of the record.
“‘Million Dollar Baby’ was born from a conversation I had with a girl in LA who was desperate for notoriety,” she has said of her new song. “The track is satirical at its heart, narrating the absurdity of chasing fame and sugar-coated ambition. It reflects a lot of truths I realised while writing the album. The performative nature of the music industry often peddles illusions, and real fulfilment comes from writing the music itself.”
Check out the music video for the track and find out more about Pixey’s upcoming shows below.
Pixey’s Autumn mini-tour will see her play the following dates:
SEPTEMBER 2024
25 London, Lower Third
26 Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club
27 Glasgow, King Tuts
28 Liverpool, Arts Club
‘Million Dollar Baby’ tracklist:
1. Man Power
2. Million Dollar Baby
3. The Thrill Of It
4. Best Friend
5. Damage
6. Give A Little Of Your Love
7. Love Like Heaven
8. Bring Back The Beat
9. Oxygen
10. The War In My Mind
Read More
The Neu Bulletin (Pixey, Blue Bendy, EFÉ and more!)
DIY's essential guide to the best new music.
2nd February 2024, 3:30pm
Pixey takes the reins on self-produced single ‘The Thrill Of It’
It's the first taste of an upcoming project due later this year.
31st January 2024, 3:13pm
Pixey chats latest single ‘Daisy Chain’ and partnering with Focusrite to launch Scarlett 4th Gen
Following the release of her summer-ready single 'Daisy Chain', we catch up with songwriter and production whizz, Pixey.
8th September 2023, 2:25pm
Pixey & other artists team up with Focusrite to launch Scarlett 4th Gen
Five acts from around the world are celebrating the new range of the world’s best-selling audio interfaces.
31st August 2023, 5:59pm
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.