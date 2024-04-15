We’ve also got a handy Spotify playlist where you can find all the Neu tracks we’ve been loving, so you can listen to all our hot tips in one place!

Neu Bulletins are DIY’s guide to the best and freshest new music. Your one stop shop for buzzy new bands and red hot emerging stars, it features all the tracks we’ve been rinsing at full volume over the last week.

bby - Breathe

The latest in a string of irrepressible singles, bby's hot-off-the-press new cut 'Breathe' is yet further evidence that the genre-splicing East London upstarts are among 2024's most vital need-to-know names. Aiming to sonically emulate the experience of a panic attack via a racing beat, crashing guitars, and breathy vocals that vie for attention amidst an increasingly claustrophobic soundscape, the track also lands accompanied by a video that speaks to the band's uncanny knack of translating their online following into a DIY, IRL cult community. Go on, join the club! (Daisy Carter)

Sophie May - Tiny Dictator

Ahead of her upcoming EP ‘Deep Sea Creatures’ (due out on 21st June), Sophie May’s latest acoustic offering ‘Tiny Dictator’ harrowingly depicts her experiences of OCD and intrusive thoughts. A topic which is often misrepresented or misunderstood in the media, the track sheds light on the truth behind the common misconceptions around OCD while exploring its paralysing and all-consuming nature, as Sophie reclaims some of her control. It's a cut that'll doubtless bring peace and comfort to anyone who is struggling - or has struggled - similarly, giving their emotions a relatable yet powerful voice. (Gemma Cockrell)

The Pill - Bale Of Hay

Following a raucous support slot on DIY’s Now + Next tour, Isle of Wight-based band The Pill’s debut 'Bale of Hay' oozes tongue-in-cheek energy and punk sensibility, playfully discussing womanhood and the pressure of having to conform to its stereotypes: “Expect me to be a sex icon / Oh wait, I am!” Sonically, the track feels influenced by the likes of Amyl and The Sniffers - sassy vocal delivery and noisy guitars cut through energetic drums, giving a first glimpse into a band that have a lot of rage to unleash in the form of standout guitar music. (Kyle Roczniak)

Christian Music - Feed The Monkey

Like the gnarly little brother of doom-psych wizards Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, Christian Music make the sort of tunes that feel dredged from the gutters of hades rather than praying to the lord above. Built around a heavy, see-sawing, two note riff, with wild-eyed vocals c/o frontman Josh Baker and a suitably fret-shredding guitar solo, ‘Feed The Monkey’ is grizzly, intense but with a glint in its eye. We’re not sure what exactly the Stoke-on-Trent quartet are feeding their primates, but it’s a noxious mix. (Lisa Wright)

Fake Dad - Crybaby

Boasting songs that are "cheaper than therapy and almost 50% more effective", Los Angeles based duo Fake Dad are back with their latest single 'Crybaby’. Blending together bedroom synth-pop with indie rock via the mediums of needling guitars and tongue-in-cheek lyrics, the track washes the listener through tides of bitter salt-stained tears. Try and keep still, we dare you. (Neve Dawson)

Friedberg - My Best Friend

There’s a particular kind of effortless cool that certain areas of Europe do better than anyone; the thing that makes French pop sound so much more alluring than our own British efforts. Hailing from Austria, and with a band that call both Berlin and London their homes, Anna Friedberg has that particular magic in spades. It makes ‘My Best Friend’ - the slickly propulsive first single from their forthcoming debut LP - a vocal eyelash flutter of a track, full of prowling guitars and art-rock swagger, but with a seductive sense of danger that’s oh so sweet. (Lisa Wright)

Ruti - Don't Make A Sound