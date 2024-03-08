We’ve also got a handy Spotify playlist where you can find all the Neu tracks we’ve been loving, so you can listen to all our hot tips in one place.

Neu Bulletins are DIY’s guide to the best and freshest new music. Your one stop shop for buzzy new bands and red hot emerging stars, it features all the tracks we’ve been rinsing at full volume over the last week (or in this case, the last fortnight - it’s a bumper two week roundup today, you lucky things!).

The New Eves - Astrolabe

The latest release by eclectic Brighton quartet The New Eves, 'Astrolabe' is a rich tapestry of textural layers. Their warm vocal sound is reminiscent of Florence Welch, and is elevated by their noticeably classically-influenced, quality songwriting. A blend of folk and art-rock, this track serves as a bold demonstration of their standout talent ahead of their trip to SXSW later this month; its soul-crushing, chanted vocal harmonies and string accompaniment create something that seems almost lost in time, but it nevertheless retains a burning contemporary edge - this is a band who know how to add a fresh twist to traditional folkloric music. (Kyle Roczniak)

cruush - Cotton Wool

Manchester-based shoegaze outfit cruush’s latest single ‘Cotton Wool’ - released in advance of their second EP ‘nice things now, all the time’ - explores the reality of battling with the feelings of imposter syndrome and isolation that typically accompany your mid-twenties. “I don’t wanna talk / I’ll just overthink it all,” sings vocalist Amber Warren, emotively expressing both the restlessness of this period of life and the longing to feel as fearless as your younger self did. (Gemma Cockrell)

Slow Fiction - Monday

Before you hit play on the latest single by New York five-piece Slow Fiction, you may wish to strap yourself in. The following three minutes are a whirlwind of crashing post-punk and anxiety-filled lyricism, exploring the crushing monotony of everyday existence. “I can’t stand my bad energy / I can’t stand my fake inner peace” repeats vocalist Julia Vassallo in 'Monday''s closing refrain, her panicked vocals matching the frenetic urgency of the rest of the band. Helpless despair never sounded so infectious. (Matthew McLister)

bby - Kill Me

New from East London five-piece bby - who've already established quite the cult following - 'Kill Me' picks up straight where last year's initial singles left off. Pairing jangly guitars and lo-fi production with spoken-word bars and foot-tapping pace, they nod to hip-hop and RnB influences but retain a sense of something inextricably indie; it's this, coupled with their stream of consciousness, unapologetically unambiguous lyricism, that frames them as left-field modern successors to Jamie T's particular brand of coming-of-age earworms. (Daisy Carter)



Nieve Ella - The Things We Say

The past year has seen Nieve Ella firmly establish herself as an artist on the rise, with last September's EP ‘Lifetime Of Wanting’ securing her a place on countless 'ones to watch' lists. Now, hot on the heels of her debut headline tour, the Shropshire-born songwriter returns with new single ‘The Things We Say’. In keeping with her now-signature sound, reverb-drenched guitars propel the track, while self-aware lyrics offer a cinematic reflection on relationship fallout. Arriving as the first release since her sophomore project, it’s an exciting introduction to a new chapter for Nieve. (Emily Savage)

charlieeeee feat. Ellie Dixon - Bumped In The Head

Following their highly praised debut single, charlieeeee’s latest track, 'Bumped In The Head' (featuring Ellie Dixon) explores the mentality of feeling like you don’t belong, and contrasts this with the positive, light-hearted outlook we should aim for in a serious world. Fusing heavy D’n’B beats with synth-pop melodies and sweet, luscious vocal lines, the track once again proves the London based artist’s ability to effortlessly combine genre elements into a unique sound. On this two-for-two basis, it’s looking likely that charlieeeee will be sticking around to continue redefining what it means to be queer in music. (Kyle Roczniak)

Library Card - For The World Is Hollow