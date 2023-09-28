“His efficiency when it comes to songwriting is something I look up to,” she notes. “We write really well together and have the same sense of humour, and that’s really important to me.” The EP’s title track acts as the perfect example of this writing relationship, as nightmarish lyrics focus on obsessive thoughts and the places your mind travels when you begin to spiral (“Awful dreams and I can't make 'em stop / My future husband caught me with his boss”). The ‘00s pop-tinted ‘Killing You In My Sleep’ was written with Spector’s Fred Macpherson, while the soft-spoken lyrics of ‘Doppelgänger’ tell the painful story of realising a lover’s increasingly obvious dating patterns (“We look so alike / Sisters in another life / We look so related / You’re just too ashamed to say it”).

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the intimacy that comes with such diary-like lyrics, Sophie has already begun to build a tight-knit fan community. Take a glance at her TikTok comments and you’re met with fans asking for relationship tips and sharing their own personal stories - it’s just another thing that Sophie May is taking in her stride. “I find it really heartwarming when people come to me for advice,” she smiles. “It’s cool to know that something that had once happened, that felt personal to me, is a universal experience that lots of people can relate to. If people can find some comfort in what I do, then that’s a great thing.”