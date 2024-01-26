We’ve also got a handy Spotify playlist where you can find all the Neu tracks we’ve been loving, so you can listen to all our hot tips in one place!

Neu Bulletins are DIY’s guide to the best and freshest new music. Your one stop shop for buzzy new bands and red hot emerging stars, it features all the tracks we’ve been rinsing at full volume over the last week.

Cosmorat - No Sleep

Opening with a good minute of mysterious atmosphere-building that sounds like they trapped Liz Fraser in a miniature church, cellos howl and Shangri-Las-style backing vocals bawl in this widescreen baroque-pop epic from London-via-Pennsylvania trio Cosmorat. Coming as the lead single from forthcoming EP 'Evil, Adjacent', 'No Sleep' grows high, wide, tall and proud, its reflections on loved ones' struggles with mental illness and addiction making for an engrossing and deeply moving statement of sublime pop magnificence. (Elvis Thirlwell)

Automotion - Liquify

South London staples Automotion are back with their first release of the year, and what better way to preview the next twelve months than with a gnarly slice of genre-splicing, guitar-led intensity? They've shared bills with similarly eclectic outfits like Fat Dog and Butch Kassidy, and on 'Liquify' Automotion really flex their technical chops; it's a busy knot of riffs, underlying dance beats, and a lyrical delivery that lands like the sonic equivalent of squaring up to someone, five pints deep and pool cue in hand. (Daisy Carter)

Cate - Rocket Science

Canadian singer-songwriter Cate usually delivers high-powered pop ready to take firm root inside your brain for the foreseeable. But she can also drive a ballad home with the same power, and her latest cut is testament to that. ‘Rocket Science’ might sway rather than bounce, but it also bristles with barely restrained fury at an ex. It’s an exercise in female rage, as she put it on her Instagram, growing from tongue in cheek pettiness and stoic tears to all-out hurt. (Caitlin Chatterton)

My First Time - Workwear

Like The 1975’s raucous ‘People’ filtered through the cheeky pop smarts of either ‘Parklife’-era Blur or Sports Team, depending on which decade you like your analogies to come from, ‘Workwear’ is a delightfully irreverent slice of capitalism-bashing hi-jinx. It’s scrappy and rough around the edges, as you’d expect from a band whose name almost equates to their output (this is actually their second single but never mind), but there’s something winning about My First Time that certainly merits coming back for seconds. (Lisa Wright)

Slow Fiction - Apollo

New York-based quintet Slow Fiction have cemented themselves as an act to look out for in 2024. Their latest single 'Apollo' is full of energy - a throwback to guitar bands of old, with an unpolished, raw feel and almost grunge-like guitars. Julia Vassallo’s vocals recall icons of the past, yet they still retain her own distinct tone. Having just signed to So Young Records, the band release their second EP later this year and the early signs are full of promise. (Chris Connor)

Lei Hope - Boyfriend

Manchester-based artist Lei Hope has announced his signing to the Heist or Hit label with new single ‘Boyfriend’, an infectious fusion of indie, bedroom-pop, R&B, psychedelia, and soul. Languorous guitar tones generate a sense of longing for the warmer months, before horns come to the forefront of the instrumental in the latter half of the track, giving hints of Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Flower Boy’ LP. Lei Hope has already made waves with his self-released debut EP ‘Autonomous Affection’, and ‘Boyfriend’ proves that these waves are only going to get bigger this year. (Gemma Cockrell)

Lola Wild - Get Up

Lola Wild transports us back in time on ‘Get Up’, a retro track which leans into traditional band instrumentals and focuses on clear harmonies. The short but sweet song gives Wild a chance to bare her soul and share personal experiences, from a dislike of family gatherings to ‘being scared of dying young’. In a busy music scene, taking a step back in time with Lola Wild is certainly refreshing. (Amrit Virdi)

VENUS GRRRLS - Divine

Leeds five-piece VENUS GRRRLS - citing Riot grrrl as their direct ancestors - made waves in 2023 with their infectious brand of self-described ‘girly goth rock’. They’re kicking off the new year with ‘Divine’, an earnest confession of infatuation with a Libra (continue at your peril, etc.). A brewing storm of soggy guitars, drums, and frontwoman GK’s urgent musings (“If only he knew / that you’re just my type / I think I like you”), the track is a glorious start to 2024 for the alt-rock group. (Caitlin Chatterton)

Alessi Rose - eat me alive