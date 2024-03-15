That gooping seems to be paying off. Across the singles they’ve released so far, the outfit’s maximalist, genre-hopping approach has set them apart, with each of their tracks painting a distinctly different picture of their kaleidoscopic world. Whether in the scorched, Sleigh Bells chanting of ‘Backseat Baby’ or the lo-fi guitars of ‘S.A.D.L.U.V’ (which feel like a younger, more hip cousin of The Front Bottoms’ early material), their boundaryless approach is invigorating.

Next, they’ll be building upon these foundations with the release of debut EP ‘Evil Adjacent’: a “fully-formed, fully-fledged document” that expands their sonic and lyrical horizons ever further, while trying to grapple with the tragedy that feels to be around every corner of modern life. “Since I can remember, I’ve had a depression and anxiety disorder, and I think I’ve always taken things in a very ‘the world is ending at all times and I don’t know how to handle it’ way,” Taylor shares.

“I think as I’ve gotten older, I’ve had to get to grips with the fact that I can’t fix everything all of the time, and that it is OK to be happy sometimes,” she nods, pointing towards the EP’s MO of striving to find light in the darkest of places. “Even if something really bad is going on, it’s still okay to go out and have a few drinks with your friends and forget it.”