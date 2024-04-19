We’ve also got a handy Spotify playlist where you can find all the Neu tracks we’ve been loving, so you can listen to all our hot tips in one place!

Neu Bulletins are DIY’s guide to the best and freshest new music. Your one stop shop for buzzy new bands and red hot emerging stars, it features all the tracks we’ve been rinsing at full volume over the last week.

Nell Mescal - Yellow Dresser

Ireland’s queen of sad indie-pop bops Nell Mescal has returned with the effortlessly elegant ‘Yellow Dresser’, lifted from her upcoming debut EP ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute’. A track that's so raw at its core that it’s transfixing, it exemplifies Mescal’s sophistication and stellar songwriting ability - think soaring vocals, catchy guitar shreds, and emotive writing that fixates on falling out of love and realising you need to move on from someone (“I don't know how to love you anymore / I don't think I like your company”). It fits seamlessly into the wider EP (expected on 3rd May), which promises to be a concept EP discussing growth, moving away, and the navigation between emotions and memories. (Kyle Roczniak)



Molly Payton - Accelerate

The latest glimpse of Molly Payton’s debut full-length - arriving later this year - ‘Accelerate’ is the boldest track she's released to date, championing distorted alt-rock guitars and bright, punchy drums. After finding herself completely independent for the first time in her career, and navigating the difficult limbo of being between managers and labels, it appears that Payton has taken the driver’s seat and emerged more determined than ever before. (Gemma Cockrell)

Slow Fiction - January

Ahead of the release of their new EP 'Crush' (which lands in May), New Yorkers Slow Fiction are back with their latest cut, 'January'. Instantly grabbing our attention with a gnarly guitar riff that harks back to the early '00s garage and post-punk boom, the track's middle section demonstrates some impressive shifts in tempo and style before exploding into a fierce assault, while Julia Vasallo's vocals recall those of Karen O. It’s a promising track full of propulsive energy, and, while a throwback in some senses, shows Slow Fiction are a force to be reckoned with. (Chris Connor)

Been Stellar - Sweet

Manhattan's finest Been Stellar here offer a third taste of their upcoming album ’Scream From New York, NY’. Blending together elements of shoegaze, dream-pop and grunge through tonally breath-taking steely vocals, ‘Sweet’ is a two-minute anthem for the riotous youth which authentically channels the bustling, shadowed streets of the Big Apple - the band’s eternal muse. (Neve Dawson)

Mylar - Cold

Lifted from their just-dropped EP 'Lost In The Shuffle', with 'Cold' London art-pop trio Mylar serve up a vibrant track that's enthused with a range of influences, providing a dreamy landscape for the listener to drift into. A short but sweet offering, it incorporates elements of shoegaze, funk and indie, continuing to mark the band out as a singular voice within the capital's scene. (Chris Connor)

Spielmann - Just Like Everybody Else

On 'Just Like Everybody Else', Spielmann lays the frustrations of everyday life entirely bare. Another slice of his debut EP ‘Fifteen Minutes With Spielmann’ - set to land late next month via Launchpad+/EMI North - it’s an anthemic indie-pop number that boasts wide appeal. “Been writing letters to my local MP / I know him but he doesn’t know me", the Leeds-based artist voices before the vibrant synth landscape of the chorus kicks in. Honing his craft for no-façade, universally relatable songwriting, Spielmann continues to build anticipation for the forthcoming project. (Emily Savage)

Kynsy - Money

Produced from the comfort of her bedroom, Kynsy returns with refresher single ‘Money’, following her signing to cult indie label Nice Swan and a recent slot supporting NewDad at Camden's Koko. In the two years since her sophomore EP release, the Dublin-based singer-songwriter has been busy gritty-ing up her lyrically driven, alt-pop sound with a rousing indie fuzz à la The Beths or Alvvays. On this latest slice, her crispy clean vocal lays bare the intimacies of love and longing, sandwiching crunchy guitar wonk into spongy dream-pop riffs to foster a confection ripe for the replay button. (Hazel Blacher)

Moonpools - Say Anything