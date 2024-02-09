We’ve also got a handy Spotify playlist where you can find all the Neu tracks we’ve been loving, so you can listen to all our hot tips in one place!

Home Counties - Uptight

Home Counties continue to build anticipation for their debut album ‘Exactly As It Seems’ with anti-clubbing anthem ‘Uptight’. Driven by an (ironically) dance floor-ready beat, the track opts for a unique fusion of indie-disco production which erupts into buzzy creative chaos during its chorus. Leaning into their well-proven method for combating the banality of modern life through vibrant, effervescent soundscapes, ‘Uptight’ is the latest in a series of offerings from the London six-piece, and once again, holds high expectations for their forthcoming record. (Emily Savage)

RLY - Safe and Sound

Formed during the lone season of X Factor: The Band in 2019, RLY eventually welcomed Kyra West into the fold and started releasing music as a five-piece in 2023. Their latest offering follows the first two singles in delivering highly polished pop infused with R&B nods, accompanied by a video focused on the girls’ connection to one another. Threaded together by a foot-tapping drumbeat, the track draws the comforting conclusion that, despite it all, everything will probably be alright in the end. (Caitlin Chatterton)

Gurriers - Dead Goblin

Propelled by a relentless, electrifying riff that resonates almost like a swarm of bees inside your mind, Gurriers’ latest single ‘Des Goblin’ is perhaps the five-piece's strongest release to date. Intense instrumentation allows the band to lean into their dance influences, and is complimented by the raw, expressive vocals of Dan Hoff - doused in honesty and integrity, they discuss the effects of climate change, war, and self-obsession. Already a fan favourite in the band’s live sets, this is a track that will leave listeners breathless and hungry for more. (Katie Macbeth)

Nisa - Smokescreen

A song about the battle between seeking closure while trying to let go of a situation, Nisa’s latest - taken from her upcoming album ‘Shapeshifting’ - captures the realisation that repeating harmful patterns of behaviour will not lead to healing. Her captivating vocals drive the track - particularly on the chorus, where she sings “you shine like a daydream / and I can’t resign to a loveless body / but you get in my head” over moody guitar tones and an urgent drum pattern. (Gemma Cockrell)

TTSSFU - Studio 54

'Studio 54' is the breathtaking new single from Manchester-based multi-instrumentalist Tasmin Nicole Stephens, aka TTSSFU. Her latest begins with a pounding bassline, before raising us into the clouds for a stunningly ethereal track. The song's protagonist longs for a man called Andy amidst several layers of atmospheric keys and heavenly vocals, recalling the project's key shoegaze influences like Sonic Youth and My Bloody Valentine. On ‘Studio 54', TTSSFU decidedly whets our appetites for the release of her debut EP 'Me, Jed and Andy' later this month. (Matthew McLister)

Nina Cobham - imagining things

With 'imagining things', the Manchester-based, alt-pop singer-songwriter Nina Cobham has shared the final installment of her ‘Antes’ EP. Setting Nina’s delicate vocals to an equally minimalist, acoustic guitar-led backdrop, the track is almost apologetic in pointing out the changes in a partner who’s got too comfortable, lest she be gaslit about it all. Continuing her penchant for combining English and Spanish – having spent a large part of her childhood in the Spanish countryside – the song is a beautiful demonstration of Nina’s songwriting craft. (Caitlin Chatterton)

Mylar - Scribbled Sunset

London art-pop trio Mylar return with 'Scribbled Sunset', a groovy, synth-funk track that arrives alongside details of their new EP 'Lost In the Shuffle'. After switching up their line-up and parting with their former label since the release of 2023 EP ‘Human Statues’, here the band can be seen stripping back some of the glossier textures that defined their previous projects, instead adopting a much heavier and raw sound, complete with rhythmic jerks and a cutting yet concise chorus. (Gemma Cockrell)

Really Good Time - Retreat To The Cubicle