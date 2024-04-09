Festivals

Home Counties, Kenya Grace, Peter Xan, Vanity Fairy & loads more join The Great Escape 2024 bill

They’ll join the likes of Kneecap, SOFT PLAY, Lauren Mayberry at the Brighton event next month.

Photo: Dan Lansburgh

9th April 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

It’s a little over a month until festival season gets under way properly thanks to Brighton’s new music extravaganza The Great Escape, and to continue building anticipation, the fest have added another 150 artists to its line-up!

Soulful singer Kenya Grace, New York band Slow Fiction and buzzy London outfit Home Counties are amongst today’s list additions to the bill, which also boasts the likes of Peter Xan, Vanity Fairy, Lip Critic, HighSchool, Human Interest and many more.

They’ll join previously announced acts such as former DIY cover star and CHVRCHES vocalist Lauren Mayberry; cult alt-rock favourites Wunderhorse; Irish rap provocateurs Kneecap; and beloved punk duo SOFT PLAY, as well as Spotlight show artist Faye Webster and TGE First Fifty inductees Picture Parlour, Trout, and Cardinals (all of whom played DIY’s stage at the First Fifty launch back in November).

The Great Escape will take place in venues across Brighton from 15th-18th May, and tickets - including single and two-day tickets - are on sale now via the festival’s website. Check out the full list of new additions below.

The full list of new additions to the 2024 line-up is as follows.

Being Dead | Blossom Caldarone | Borough Council | Bug Eyed | C Turtle | Canned Pineapple | Clara Tracey | Congratulations | Cut Worms | Delilah Holliday | Dirtsharks | Dominic J Wright | Fran Lobo | Highschool | Home Counties | Housewife | Juliet Ivy | LAWNS | Loupe | Matilda Cole | Midnight Rodeo | Mildred Maude | Nieve Ella | Not Me But Us | O. | oh Alien | Orchards | PEM | Peter Xan | Pys Melyn | Reevah | Rug | Saya Noe | Slow Fiction | SNAYX | SORAN | STREAMER | Terra Twin | The Buoys | The Indigo Echoes | The Psychotic Monks | The Rills | Vanity Fairy | Whitelands

Abby Sage | Ben Ellis | Benét | Bo Milli | Charlie Hanlon | Chubby Cat | Circe | deary | Elle Darlington | Eva Ruiz | Jack Harris | Jarki Monno | Joe Bradwell | Keiynan | Kenya Grace | Lala Hayden | Liang Lawrence | Lizzie Berchie | Maluridé | Ona Mafalda | OSA | Oskar Haag | Rika | Salle | Siobhán Winifred | Spielmann | Vaultboy | Velvet Moon

Avice Caro | Elijah Minnelli | Izzie Derry | Loverman | MAVICA | Mookie | Naima Adams | Rowena Wise | Sofia Grant | Tendertwin

Cam Thomas | ESSA | Frozemode | HiTech | Immersion | Isaiah Hull | James Massiah | Jianbo | Lewis Fitzgerald | Louis Culture & Pablo | Oneda | Prido | Toya Delazy | Yamê | Yurufuwa Gang

Adult DVD | ATRIP | Belmondo | BobaFatt | Bullet Tooth | Jasper Tygner | Kaidi Tatham | King’s Lagoon Flying Swordfish Dance Band | Kousto | Lavelle | Love Remain (DJ) | Miley Serious | Misfya | Modern Biology | Mya Mehmi | MYNK | Sophia Violet | Swimming Paul | Tibasko – LIVE

Allysha Joy | Äyanna | Blue Lab Beats | Cykada | Divorce from New York | Eli | Ella Knight | Faker Villain | Fari | Gareth Donkin | Gigi Williams | Ife Ogunjobi | Jordan Hawkins | Lusaint | Peonie | Romarna Campbell | Shadeemus | UNA MIA | Yiigaa

Al Costelloe | Animal Shithouse | Call Me Franco | City Parking | DEPRESION SONORA | Everyday Saints | Friktion | Gilla | Human Interest | Lip Critic | Ludwig Hart | Mould | Mujeres | Reignmaker | Splint | SULK | The Gulps | Water Machine

