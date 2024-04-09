Home Counties, Kenya Grace, Peter Xan, Vanity Fairy & loads more join The Great Escape 2024 bill

It’s a little over a month until festival season gets under way properly thanks to Brighton’s new music extravaganza The Great Escape, and to continue building anticipation, the fest have added another 150 artists to its line-up!

Soulful singer Kenya Grace, New York band Slow Fiction and buzzy London outfit Home Counties are amongst today’s list additions to the bill, which also boasts the likes of Peter Xan, Vanity Fairy, Lip Critic, HighSchool, Human Interest and many more.

They’ll join previously announced acts such as former DIY cover star and CHVRCHES vocalist Lauren Mayberry; cult alt-rock favourites Wunderhorse; Irish rap provocateurs Kneecap; and beloved punk duo SOFT PLAY, as well as Spotlight show artist Faye Webster and TGE First Fifty inductees Picture Parlour, Trout, and Cardinals (all of whom played DIY’s stage at the First Fifty launch back in November).



The Great Escape will take place in venues across Brighton from 15th-18th May, and tickets - including single and two-day tickets - are on sale now via the festival’s website. Check out the full list of new additions below.

