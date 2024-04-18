Home Counties share final album preview ‘Dividing Lines’

Following a string of singles including ‘Bethnal Green’, ‘Wild Guess’, ‘Uptight’, and ‘You Break It, You Bought It’, eclectic six-piece Home Counties have now offered up a final pre-release taste of their forthcoming debut album, ‘Exactly As It Seems’ (arriving 3rd May).

The new cut - entitled ‘Dividing Lines’ - sees the band take on all manner of social barriers via the medium of cowbell-flecked, infectious, and exploratory art-rock. “The inspiration for ‘Dividing Lines’ came from moving back home to the countryside during lockdown and having little to do except walk”, vocalist and guitarist Will Harrison has explained.

“From encountering countless ‘no trespass’ signs and barbed wire fences, I became obsessed with the right to roam and land reform. Revisiting a demo called ‘Cowbell’ about the insularity of the post-punk scene of the time, I started drawing parallels between the social exclusion of land ownership and similar tendencies within the music industry.



“Both the landed gentry and the music industry tend to reproduce themselves only within a closed social circle, and often along familial lines. There’s also a similar reliance on informal arrangements, the ‘no contracts signed’ nature of the industry which helps upkeep its exclusivity, maintaining similar dividing lines to that of landowners vs the rest.”

Listen to ‘Dividing Lines’ here:

