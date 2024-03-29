Neu The Neu Bulletin (Been Stellar, Mary In The Junkyard, UCHE YARA and more!)
Been Stellar - All In One
NYC post-punkers Been Stellar have offered up another slice of their upcoming debut album 'Scream From New York, NY' (set to be released on 14th June via Dirty Hit) in the form of new single 'All In One'. Grungy and fast moving, it features an ambitious percussive edge and lyrical themes that aim to understand and connect the meaning of life on a bigger scale. It places drummer Laila Wayans’ playing at the forefront of the sound, offering a high energy final product that moves the band away from their undeniably shoegaze-inspired sound and emphasizes their passion of making music that they would personally enjoy. (Kyle Roczniak)
mary in the junkyard - marble arch
mary in the junkyard’s third single ‘marble arch’ sees them continuing to embrace abrasive, jagged sounds in their off-kilter brand of indie. Taken from their upcoming EP ‘this old house’, the track depicts the intense relationship between sisters, reflected in the push and pull that can be felt between its instrumental and lyrics. After cutting their teeth around London’s live music scene, mary in the junkyard's latest succeeds in capturing the magic that anyone who has been to one of their gigs will already be familiar with. (Gemma Cockrell)
UCHE YARA - SASHA (wake up!)
UCHE YARA is self described as "no genre", and her new single 'SASHA (wake up!)' is exactly that. A militaristic beat and twanging Veena-like guitar guide us throughout the track, while Yara’s buttery vocals chant “wake up Sasha” before she seamlessly shifts into more spoken word territory, smoothly entwining the intricacy of South Indian Konnakol-like rhythms and rap. The subtle embellishments of bells, hints of tabla and distorted vocals represent UCHE YARA’s sonic diversity, and 'SASHA (wake up!)' is a welcome addition to her repertoire of explorative music. (Millie Tempo)
Karin Ann - false gold
This week, 21-year-old Karin Ann - an indie-pop riser who hails from Slovakia - announced her upcoming debut album ‘through the telescope’ (due out on 10th May). To mark the news, she also shared a taste of what to expect in the form of new single 'false gold', which combines hints of country and Americana with an array of pop sounds. The track is an emotionally-driven masterclass in bringing intense storytelling and emotive instrumentation together in harmony, conveying an indescribable feeling that the listener can connect to their own life experiences on a deeper level. (Gemma Cockrell)
Lip Filler - followup
Flickering between hazy guitar lines and explosive percussive bursts, ‘followup’ marks a valiant step in a new direction for Lip Filler. Glitchy, unpredictable, and deftly nightmarish, it muses over the frustrations of feeling stagnant in a constantly progressing world. “Lost your patience at the door / Dropped the ceiling to the floor” George Tucker bites, his vocoded vocals cutting through jagged riffs and writhing drumbeats. Arriving alongside the announcement of their sophomore EP ‘witchescrew’, it’s a shape-shifting cut that further widens the scope of what to expect from the London outfit. (Emily Savage)
Girl and Girl - Mother
Australia has been feeding the rest of the world great garage rock over the last decade, and Girl and Girl are the latest testament to that fact. Having signed to Sub Pop last year, the Aussie quartet have been on a roll since. New single ‘Mother’ feels nostalgic, with lyrics that fondly reflect on lead vocalist Kai James’ evolving and strengthening relationship with his mum as they both grow older and independent from each other. There's an air of familiarity to the track, too - elements of 2010s garage rock and post punk are used to create a heartwarming, heartening cut with airy, jangly guitar hooks, all tied together by the tight drumming of James’ Aunty Liss. A perfect fit for this long late spring, and the coming summer nights. (Millie Tempo)
Bored At My Grandmas House - How Do You See The World?
‘How Do You See The World?’ It’s an unshakably complex question, and one that is repeatedly posed in the latest from Bored At My Grandmas House - the moniker of Leeds-based Amber Strawbridge. It arrives shortly after news of her debut album ‘Show & Tell’ - due 7th June via CLUE Records / EMI North. Tackling the treacherous repercussions of human greed, hedonism, and lack of accountability, there’s a lyrical poignancy that underpins the track. Subtly countered by elegant dream-pop production, it’s an intentionally crafted cut, and a much-needed reflection on ever-pressing issues. (Emily Savage)
