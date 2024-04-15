Nell Mescal shares new track ‘Yellow Dresser’

News

As the release of her new EP draws closer, singer-songwriter Nell Mescal has shared another new track.

‘Yellow Dancer’ is the latest song to be lifted from her forthcoming debut EP ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’ - “a concept EP written about growing up, moving away, friendship breakups and trying to navigate between current emotions and negative memories” - which is due for release on 3rd May via LAB Records. “Yellow Dresser is a song about realising you have fallen out of love with a person you are very close with,” Nell has said of the track. “It’s about reaching your limit and figuring out how to move on even if it’s painful.” It follows on from her previous releases ‘Warm Body’, ‘Teeth’, and ‘Punchline’.

Check out the heartfelt ‘Yellow Dresser’ below, and remind yourself of ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?”s tracklisting underneath the player.

Play Video

‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’ EP tracklist:
1. Warm Body
2. Yellow Dresser
3. Killing Time
4. Electric Picnic
5. July

