Griff: Higher And Higher

“The first 10 minutes was awful,” she recalls, face haunted by the memory. “I was sitting cross-legged on the floor, my whole body cramping up. By the second song, he was even like, ‘You have to chill out a little bit…’” During the listening session, Griff played the frontman 30 songs. “I didn’t intend to! I think he could see my screen – I had a Dropbox folder open, and I was skipping past songs because I didn’t want to take up too much of his evening. So I thought, ‘Five songs and we can head out, it’s not a big deal’. But he would take over my mouse and be like, ‘What’s that one?’ It was a lot, but it was really amazing. He really helped shake up and break that wall of anxiety when it comes to showing my music.”

As they were listening, Martin kept returning to ‘Astronaut’ - now a piano-led, sharp-tongued gem. When Griff played it to him, though, it lived “in the same world as ‘Vertigo’ and [‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’’s] ‘Shade Of Yellow’”. “Because I’d had it for so long, I just kept adding to it, so it was chaotic – there was a lot going on.” The Coldplay singer’s advice was to strip it all back to what it is now; a fresh perspective that Griff needed at the time.

Martin’s input aside, ‘Vertigo’ was largely made with a small, tight-knit group of collaborators, including producers Congee, Lost Boy and Siba. Keeping the list of production personnel short was something she had to fight for. “I think people liked the idea that I was this producer girl, but when it comes down to it, people [in the industry] panic and go, ‘Just go in with this person because they’ve written this’,” she says. “It’s almost like an insurance policy – if the project flops, at least it was made with the big hitmaker.”

Griff, as she hints, is an accomplished producer in her own right, having taught herself how to use Logic when she was first making her own music. Although being the artist and a producer has allowed her to be taken more seriously by those she’s worked with, she says she’s still felt disregarded a little along the way. “If I want to take the stems home at the end of the day to work on, there isn’t a lean into that [from the other producers],” she says. “Or even just producers being shocked that I’m the one who produced something.”

It’s rare that she gets to work with female producers or engineers in the studio, but when she does get the opportunity, the energy changes. “We’re so used to working with blokes that it takes a second to gearshift, but there’s almost a sense of relaxedness and not having to prove yourself. There’s just an unspoken understanding of, ‘Everyone here is girls in the industry; we get the same stereotypes and probably have the same misogynistic stories’. It’s almost like trauma bonding.”

She hopes that more women will understand that being in these positions in the studio isn’t “this crazy, unattainable thing”. “Working Logic is just like figuring out Photoshop,” she suggests, adding that there is a responsibility on the industry to change its thinking when it comes to women. “You’re pushed into being an artist more because there’s something to be sold there – female talent is more of a product, and there’s not the grace for it to grow and develop. So I think it’s down to gatekeepers, A&Rs and label heads to actually think about what they’re investing in when they’re signing someone.”

When she first broke through, Griff often spoke about a time when she never thought she’d be the pop star in the spotlight but a songwriter behind the scenes. As she stands on the cusp of her debut album, she says she’s still getting used to many aspects of the job. “It depends what day you ask me,” she laughs. “It will never feel normal pursuing a career as an artist, but it’s amazing and super fun. I really love being in the studio and writing songs, but everything outside of it feels really terrifying.”

As she pushes through the fear, she has some simple aims to make all the scary bits worth it. “I just want to be an artist that people connect with and feel like, when they listen to this album over the years, that they’ve grown through its different phases and connected to all of the songs,” she says. “And then for me to eventually write huge classic songs that move people!”