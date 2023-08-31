Griff unveils new single ‘Vertigo’

Pop’s next superstar-in-waiting, Griff is back with her latest track, ‘Vertigo’. Suitably befitting its name, the single is an uplifting, cinematic number that explores the confusing and often anxiety-inducing state of being in your early twenties. “‘Vertigo’ refers to an emotional state - always feeling upside down”, Griff has shared. “Experiencing love and growing up, it always feels like the world and my emotions are spinning faster than I can keep up with. ‘Vertigo’ is the beginning of a new creative chapter for me, and I’m excited for us all to go on this journey together.”

The self-produced single marks the next phase of Griff’s rise, following 2021’s breakout mixtape ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’ and 2022’s Sigrid collab, ‘Head on Fire’. Having spent the past few years supporting the likes of Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and Florence + The Machine, it may seem strange that Griff’s recent performance at All Points East was still among her first festival slots, but ‘Vertigo’ is a sure sign of more to come.

