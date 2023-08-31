News

Griff unveils new single ‘Vertigo

Lockdown’s Brit-winning breakout popstar has returned.

Griff unveils new single ‘Vertigo’

31st August 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Griff, News, Listen

Pop’s next superstar-in-waiting, Griff is back with her latest track, ‘Vertigo’. Suitably befitting its name, the single is an uplifting, cinematic number that explores the confusing and often anxiety-inducing state of being in your early twenties. “‘Vertigo’ refers to an emotional state - always feeling upside down”, Griff has shared. “Experiencing love and growing up, it always feels like the world and my emotions are spinning faster than I can keep up with. ‘Vertigo’ is the beginning of a new creative chapter for me, and I’m excited for us all to go on this journey together.”

The self-produced single marks the next phase of Griff’s rise, following 2021’s breakout mixtape ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’ and 2022’s Sigrid collab, ‘Head on Fire’. Having spent the past few years supporting the likes of Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and Florence + The Machine, it may seem strange that Griff’s recent performance at All Points East was still among her first festival slots, but ‘Vertigo’ is a sure sign of more to come.

Listen to ‘Vertigo’ now:

Tags: Griff, News, Listen

Latest News

The 1975 announce details of UK and EU ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour

The 1975 announce details of UK and EU Still… At Their Very Best’ tour

Mac Wetha is back with new single ‘iBD’

Mac Wetha is back with new single iBD

Jorja Smith shares slick new single ‘Falling Or Flying’

Jorja Smith shares slick new single Falling Or Flying

The Kills return with news of their new album, ‘God Games’

The Kills return with news of their new album, God Games

SOFT PLAY share video for their punchy comeback single ‘Punk’s Dead’

SOFT PLAY share video for their punchy comeback single Punk’s Dead

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

August 2023

Latest Issue

August 2023

Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY