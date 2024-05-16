Over 24 tracks and three discs, on ‘Britpop’ Cook traverses a pseudo-history of his work within PC Music and beyond – each disc a “mini album”, representing its past, present and future. “Disc One is heavily electronic, the present is [about] songwriting, and the future is all over the place,” he says. The origin of ‘Britpop’ in fact predates 2020’s pair of swiftly-dropped albums ‘7G’ and ‘Apple’. Locked down in the US during the pandemic, Cook found himself quarantined in a foreign place that rabidly and unselfconsciously consumed the UK’s historic symbols; an experience that made him start to look at his own idea of Britishness.

“[In the US] you’d see ancient heraldry on top of a ranch,” he recalls. “You’d look at the cowboy aesthetic and [see parallels] to the Knights of the Round Table. You’d see John Steinbeck’s written his own version of King Arthur’s story [The Acts of King Arthur and His Noble Knights], and Mark Twain’s A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court. I’ve never felt nationalistic, but there’s this historical connection and tension between the US and UK perspectives.”

Meanwhile, Cook and his frequent collaborators – the late Scottish producer SOPHIE and Charli XCX (who features on the record’s title track) chief among them – had already led their own musical charge across the Atlantic. “PC Music does fall loosely into this lineage of the British Invasion,” Cook says, referring to their popularity in the States. “Charli’s voice is pure Britpop in terms of personality and attitude.”

Equal parts buoyant and saccharine pop, off-piste acoustic medieval tapestry, and experimental electronica, the resulting project never settles in one thing nor the other. It’s esoteric and playful, held together by its author’s view of what British pop at its core could mean. “When I found the ‘Britpop’ title, I was surprised by how much more leverage it gave my ideas,” he says. “It’s a lot of fun to reference something while constantly side-stepping it, and there’s a similar ethos in my work. It uses concepts but not in too heavy handed a way. You’d think after doing a 49-track and a 10-track album [‘7G’ and ‘Apple’, respectively] that I’d be scraping the barrel, but it didn’t feel like that.”