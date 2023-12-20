What I do in my spare time is go and watch bands so if we’d been shit live that would have been awful…”

The beauty and the joy, however, is the key. Having first started out writing novels (debut, The Hypocrite, is still loitering on Amazon for any keen investigators), before moving into short stories, poetry and - after a lengthy period of lockdown furlough - songs, his recent musical endeavours are clearly scratching an itch that’s been there Szmierek’s entire life.

An indie kid through and through (“I was 17 in 2007 when there was ‘Favourite Worst Nightmare’ and Klaxons and all that. My identity was around what bands I liked; it was the first thing that I found purpose in”), he’s keen that the UKG element that seeps in on record isn’t necessarily the focus. “This summer, I was quite determined to show that this is an alternative act played with a band because that’s what I always wanted to be,” he notes. “It’s not me and CDJs or a backing track, it’s a full thing. My favourite compliment is when people say it’s good live, because what I do in my spare time is go and watch bands so if we’d been shit live that would have been awful…”

Currently nestled in his live set is an unexpected cover of Sugababes’ debut single ‘Overload’. “It comes after a really serious poem on purpose,” he notes. “There’s a spoken word, heartfelt piece about my dad and the state of the world, and then we do ‘Overload’ after. I just want it to be a fun show; I’m not taking myself seriously.”

With his next ticketed London show sold out five months in advance and a 1,300-capacity hometown gig nearly sold out equally as far ahead, Szmierek’s methods are clearly working. Recently, he’s been plotting what a debut album will look like; the plan is for it to be “quite novelistic - not a concept album, but there’s gonna be character names that crop up [throughout] and loose threads, almost like an anthology.” It’s an ambitious plan but one the affable musician makes seem easy - much like everything else in his rapidly escalating trajectory right now.

“It’s a funny thing where it’s been my hobby forever to listen to music and go to gigs, and I’ve always watched Jools Holland and me and my brother would actively go: ‘What would we wear? What would we do? How would we play it?’ Even though we weren’t in a band,” he laughs. “I was always doing something - always writing, always performing - so it almost kind of felt inevitable when we were on Jools. Not in a way where we deserved to be there; we were so nervous and we had two backpacks of stuff to bring in when everyone else had seven lorries so it was silly that we were there. But only recently I’ve been like, fuck, was this always going to happen?”

Antony Szmierek headlines Night Two of DIY’s Hello 2024 series at London’s Old Blue Last on 16th January.