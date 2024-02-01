Liverpool Sound City add Spider, Bleach Lab and more to bill; confirm conference programme

One of Northern England’s powerhouse music events, Liverpool Sound City has now announced another wave of stellar emerging artists set to hit the city this May, including SPIDER, Bleach Lab, Welly, King No-One and more. The newcomers join an already hefty lineup of buzzy names, amongst whom are BRIT nominee Caity Baser, DIY fave Antony Szmierek, and the hotly-tipped Brooke Combe, flowerovlove and Viji.

They’ve also now unveiled details of Sound City Forum: a series of panels, discussions, and networking events that aims to bring together professionals from across the industry for a two day conference ahead of the festival itself.

Highlights of the conference programme will include insight from EarthPercent, a charity working to help the music industry navigate the climate emergency; panel talks around the use of AI and the future of festival bills; and the return of the UK Music OMG Awards.

The Sound City Forum will take place from 2nd-3rd May 2024, while the festival will run between 4th-5th May. Tickets for both are on sale now; you can find out more here, and check out the full lineup below.