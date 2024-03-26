Festivals

Baby Queen, Caity Baser and Baxter Dury among final Live At Leeds In The Park additions

The summer day fest has already confirmed the likes of The Kooks, Declan McKenna, and Corinne Bailey Rae.

26th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Festival season 2024 will be upon us before you can say ‘bucket hats and a can of Dark Fruits’ - Live At Leeds In The Park is now only two months away, people! The day fest has today revealed the final names to be added to this year’s lineup, including our former digital cover star Baby Queen, unapologetic pop riser Caity Baser, and whipsmart songwriter Baxter Dury.

Among the other new additions are Midlands powerhouse Billy Nomates, genre-defying innovators Courting, and buzzy newcomers Good Neighbours, who will all join the likes of Declan McKenna, Sprints, The Mysterines, Corinne Bailey Rae, and nostalgic headliners The Kooks in Temple Newsam Park this May. Phew!

Live At Leeds In The Park is set to take place on Saturday 25th May, and tickets are on sale now here.

Check out the full lineup poster in all its glory below.

Live At Leeds In The Park reveal final additions to 2024 lineup, including Baby Queen, Caity Baser, Baxter Dury and more

