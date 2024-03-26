Festivals
Baby Queen, Caity Baser and Baxter Dury among final Live At Leeds In The Park additions
The summer day fest has already confirmed the likes of The Kooks, Declan McKenna, and Corinne Bailey Rae.
Festival season 2024 will be upon us before you can say ‘bucket hats and a can of Dark Fruits’ - Live At Leeds In The Park is now only two months away, people! The day fest has today revealed the final names to be added to this year’s lineup, including our former digital cover star Baby Queen, unapologetic pop riser Caity Baser, and whipsmart songwriter Baxter Dury.
Among the other new additions are Midlands powerhouse Billy Nomates, genre-defying innovators Courting, and buzzy newcomers Good Neighbours, who will all join the likes of Declan McKenna, Sprints, The Mysterines, Corinne Bailey Rae, and nostalgic headliners The Kooks in Temple Newsam Park this May. Phew!
Live At Leeds In The Park is set to take place on Saturday 25th May, and tickets are on sale now here.
Check out the full lineup poster in all its glory below.
Records, etc at
The Mysterines - Reeling (Cd)
The Mysterines - Reeling (Vinyl LP - green)
The Mysterines - Reeling (Vinyl LP - black)
The Mysterines - Begin Again (Vinyl 7 - black)
The Mysterines - Afraid of Tomorrows (Vinyl LP - green)
The Mysterines - Afraid of Tomorrows (Vinyl LP - green)
Read More
Caity Baser - Still Learning
4-5 Stars
Caity’s ability to encompass all aspects of coming-of-age continues to cement her as a leading voice for a new wave of artists.
13th March 2024, 8:00am
Caity Baser: Life Lessons
Putting sassiness and self-worth firmly back on the pop menu, Caity Baser might still be a student in the school of life, but on new mixtape ‘Still Learning’, she’s thriving.
12th March 2024, 2:00pm
Do Nothing join Kneecap, Lambrini Girls, Sprints and more in boycotting SXSW 2024
There's been a wave of artists boycotting the festival due to its links to the US army and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
12th March 2024, 11:15am
Sophie Ellis Bextor, Heartworms, Personal Trainer and more confirmed for Truck 2024
Jamie T, Wet Leg, and The Streets are set to headline this year's Oxfordshire knees up.
7th March 2024, 6:05pm
Popular right now
Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!