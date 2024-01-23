Festivals
Jamie T, Wet Leg and The Streets to headline Truck Festival 2024
They’ll be joined by the likes of Declan McKenna, IDLES, Yard Act, Black Honey, and many more.
Indie’s big weekend is back for 2024: the lineup for Truck Festival is here, folks. Taking place from 25th - 28th July at Oxfordshire’s Hill Farm, the four day knees-up will welcome three huge names as this year’s headliners: generational icon Jamie T, breakthrough stars Wet Leg (making their festi headline debut, no less) and certified genre pioneers The Streets.
Kicking off proceedings on Thursday night, IDLES will be no doubt be bringing the sound of their forthcoming album ‘TANGK’ to the stage, while indie stalwarts The Kooks are also set to ringlead the summer anthems. There’s some exciting sets to be heard from a slew of DIY faves - Declan McKenna, Yard Act, SOFT PLAY, Black Honey and Bob Vylan, to name a few - as well as the likes of Katy B and The Pigeon Detectives to scratch that nostalgia itch.
Further down the poster, there’s also some real gems to be seen: The Mysterines, Willie J Healey, 86TVs, English Teacher, and Lime Garden will all be there, alongside DIY Class of 2024 members Antony Szmierek, Divorce, Katie Gregson-Macleod, and Fat Dog. Phew!
Pre-sale tickets will be available from 6:00pm on Thursday 25th January, while general sale will go live from 10:00am on Friday 26th January. You can find out more info here, and check out the lineup poster below.
Records, etc at
The Streets - None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive (Vinyl LP - black)
Jamie T - The Theory of Whatever (Cd)
Jamie T - The Theory of Whatever (Vinyl LP - white)
The Streets - 3 Minutes To Midnight (Gregor Tresher Remixes) (Vinyl 12 - black)
Jamie T - The Theory of Whatever (Vinyl LP - green)
The Streets - Original Pirate Material (Vinyl LP - green)
Read More
English Teacher, Melin Melyn, Clarissa Connelly and more: ten of the best from ESNS 2024
Hitting the snowy streets of Groningen, we caught a bunch of firm faves and new finds.
22nd January 2024, 5:45pm
Yard Act: Dream Catchers
When fulfilling your ambitions fails to fill a hole, what do you do next? With widescreen second LP ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ Yard Act are unearthing the answers (or at least some of them) in familial foundations and unfettered creative freedom.
19th January 2024, 4:00pm
Declan McKenna offers up latest album preview ‘Mullholland’s Dinner and Wine’
Tickets for his upcoming UK tour are on sale now.
19th January 2024, 2:49pm
English Teacher confirm details of debut album ‘This Could Be Texas’
The announcement comes alongside the arrival of another new single, 'Albert Road'.
19th January 2024, 11:00am