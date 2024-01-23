Festivals

Jamie T, Wet Leg and The Streets to headline Truck Festival 2024

They’ll be joined by the likes of Declan McKenna, IDLES, Yard Act, Black Honey, and many more.

Photo: Helen Messenger

23rd January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Indie’s big weekend is back for 2024: the lineup for Truck Festival is here, folks. Taking place from 25th - 28th July at Oxfordshire’s Hill Farm, the four day knees-up will welcome three huge names as this year’s headliners: generational icon Jamie T, breakthrough stars Wet Leg (making their festi headline debut, no less) and certified genre pioneers The Streets.

Kicking off proceedings on Thursday night, IDLES will be no doubt be bringing the sound of their forthcoming album ‘TANGK’ to the stage, while indie stalwarts The Kooks are also set to ringlead the summer anthems. There’s some exciting sets to be heard from a slew of DIY faves - Declan McKenna, Yard Act, SOFT PLAY, Black Honey and Bob Vylan, to name a few - as well as the likes of Katy B and The Pigeon Detectives to scratch that nostalgia itch.

Further down the poster, there’s also some real gems to be seen: The Mysterines, Willie J Healey, 86TVs, English Teacher, and Lime Garden will all be there, alongside DIY Class of 2024 members Antony Szmierek, Divorce, Katie Gregson-Macleod, and Fat Dog. Phew!

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 6:00pm on Thursday 25th January, while general sale will go live from 10:00am on Friday 26th January. You can find out more info here, and check out the lineup poster below.

