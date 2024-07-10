A couple of weeks ago, you shared your cover of ‘Wild Thing’, which was released for the new telly series My Lady Jane. Can you tell us a bit more about how that all came about?

‘Wild Thing’ was the first cover we were asked to do where we were actually thinking, ‘Yeah, we would just enjoy making that’. Not like the 90,000,000,000 Christmas songs we get forced to pitch to supermarkets every Christmas. Also, our scene is set to a girl perving on a guy who turns into a horse, so an obvious artistic choice really.

It’s been just over a year since you released your third album ‘A Fistful Of Peaches’; how do you feel about the record now you’ve got a bit of distance from its release?

It feels old to me now, like I wrote it when I was 7! I’m having a new renaissance for some of my much older songs though. It comes and goes in waves but somehow it all kind of informs what I’m making now.

You’ve also been playing a lot of live shows since its release; do you think any of the tracks have taken on different personalities through the live show? Are there any particular tracks you’ve really loved playing from the record, and if so, why?

At the moment I enjoy ‘OK’, though sometimes I cringe at myself in that one. My favourite is still ‘Rock Bottom’ and I like to shake my butt during that one.

You also played your biggest headline show to date back on Valentine’s Day; how did it feel to play to a full Kentish Town Forum?

Yeah that was mental, I did love it. I get quite overwhelmed doing London shows and having all our friends there still makes me nervous. I never thought we would really ever have our own show there.

You’re always busy being creative! Have you got anything up your sleeve at the moment that you’re working on? Are you looking ahead to what comes next?

Yeah, I’m doing loads, I can’t tell you all that much right now but what I can say is that I love what I’m working on. I am writing a lot with other people too, still learning a lot. I had my first pop song come out with Betta Lemme. I’ve been a gap year hoe: I went to Colombia then to stay with my mate in Austria for a bit. Oh, and I’m a tattoo artist now too; I love getting to know everyone and it’s crazy to me that I get to draw on people permanently. Sometimes I think I should pick a lane but then I think, ‘fuck that’. All of my art makes me happy and if I wanna do it all then why the fuck not. I have given up trying to explain my job to family at Christmas though…