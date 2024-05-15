You’ve spoken about how you originally thought of ‘Black Rainbows’ as a ‘side project’. At what point in the years-long process of creating it did you realise that it was going to be the next Corinne Bailey Rae album?

It was really late in the day. The record is really different [to previous CBR albums], because it's all inspired by these objects and events from the Stony Island Arts Bank in Chicago - it’s not pulled from my personal experience, you know? And then musically, I knew that it was really diverse, or divergent; I knew that there were these sort of punk songs on there, that there was this ballad, and all this squelchy synthy stuff, and some more beats… they were just really different to what I had done before. And I think the reason I thought of this as a side project is because when I was making it, I didn't think about - or didn't want to have to think about - what people would think of it or how people would relate to it, based on what I have done historically. I wanted it to be really free; it really has been my obsession for the past seven years.

Another thing that made me realise it was my own record was when we got back the cover artwork. I had told the artist the record was called ‘Black Rainbows’, but I hadn't told him not to put my name on it. He had written it in this kind of stretchy, strange, hand-lettered way, and I saw my name and thought ‘you know what, this IS my record’. It’s funny, when you're an artist and you use your own name, you're so used to it being kind of frozen or ossified in a font that becomes your logo. So in my head, I'd almost become detached from it being my own name, but then when I saw it in this fluid writing I thought ‘it’s just my name, not a brand. It could be anything, in any way.’” That idea of the self as a brand is really uncomfortable to me.

Given you made that decision once the bulk of the album had already been created, was there an absence of pressure to keep active on social media with recording updates and the like?

Exactly - I didn’t do any of that. It sort of makes me feel like I'm hollowed out in my stomach. The creative process for me is really internal and so singularly focused; it’s not pretty. When you go out on tour, there’s the hair and makeup and clothes, and it’s a SHOW. When I’m working, my hair’s in a bun, I may or may not be wearing a dressing gown, I may or may not have had a shower. Because I just want to get straight on this thing, this idea that’s exciting; I haven’t got time for breakfast because I want to see if I can get this second verse right! I need to get to this building because I want to look through these newspaper articles!

Post-release, how have you found the reception to the record? Have you found that other aspects of the project - its accompanying book, and your lectures and live performances - have enriched people’s understanding of, or connection to, the music?

I think it's really helped. I was OVERJOYED with the critical response to the record, but [the project] isn’t done for me, because I’m still really interested in the subject matter. So the fact that I've got to speak - at Yale, Spelman, and Columbia - with academics in Black diaspora studies, or art history, or music… that’s so interesting, because I’m still processing all the stuff I saw in [the Stony Island Arts Bank]. There's still so much to read, and there's an essay I want to write; I’d like to keep being involved with it. In terms of how that helps people to understand [‘Black Rainbows’], I think it's just showing all these different aspects of the rich history in that building, and demonstrating how you can reflect on it in all these different ways.

It strikes us as a project that will perhaps never be completely finished - it’s ever-evolving, and an album whose meaning (perhaps more than most records’) is shaped by the listeners’ individual responses to it.

Absolutely. People see different things in it; because they're not my stories, and it’s more me interrogating [these stories], there’s so much more to respond to. So yeah, I definitely feel like it’s a life's project, really.

