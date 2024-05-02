SOFT PLAY are the cover stars of DIY’s 2024 Festival Guide!

It’s time to gather your mates, pack up the tent, and grab as many tinnies as you can carry: it’s officially festival season! And what better way to get prepped than by diving into our 2024 Festival Guide?

Gracing the cover, we have the return of festival legends SOFT PLAY and an exclusive deep dive into their just-announced new album ‘HEAVY JELLY’. A ferocious comeback full of heavy bangers and heartwarming charm, it’s the sort of album that only Isaac Holman and Laurie Vincent could make - and we’re delighted that they’ll be returning to this year’s festival stages to show it off.

“When you watch us on stage, if you were to mute it, this album now sounds like how we look,” says Laurie of the record. “That’s such a satisfying feeling. It’s like when you finally find an outfit you like wearing and you feel comfortable. It feels like a real coming of age and like this is ground zero. Everything begins here: new name, new record.” Isaac adds: “We’re having fun, and it comes across. It feels like really good fun again. It feels like when we started doing it.”

Elsewhere in this special issue, we’re catching up with some of the upcoming season’s sure-fire highlights as we talk the incredible ‘Black Rainbows’ with Corinne Bailey Rae, and strive for connection with Aurora ahead of her forthcoming new record ‘What Happened to the Heart?’, while 86TVs get the remote out and pick the best festival sets you can watch online from your sofa.

Fresh from the release of their five star debut ‘This Could Be Texas’, English Teacher’s Lily Fontaine gets out the wish list to curate her dream festival, and we’ve got handy tips for all your must-buy camping essentials as well as the extracurricular activities you should be hitting on any overseas festival jaunt. Plus, flip to the back of the mag for our absolutely packed guide to this season’s most exciting events - safe to say, you’re spoiled for choice.

To get stuck into all of that and more, just click the button below to grab a print copy of our Festival Guide 2024 mag, order via our online shop, or scroll down to check out the digital edition. Happy reading and we’ll see you down the front!