Live at Leeds In The Park unites indie heroes old and new for a day of cross-generational good vibes

Where Live at Leeds’ winter multi-venue incarnation largely leans towards new artists and spotlighting the future, over at its spring green-fields sister event, Live At Leeds In The Park, the graduating indie classes of the last two decades are gathering for a Northern knees-up. With a booking policy that largely equates to ‘guitars only’, what it lacks in genre diversity it makes up for in comprehensiveness: whether you’re 15 or 40, chances are that fans familiar with one end of the era spectrum will find music to love from the other.

Beginning the afternoon with an early contender for the day’s most ferocious, vital set are Sprints. “We’re from Dublin and we’re gonna show you how to drink properly,” declares vocalist Karla Chubb with a glint in her eye. “It’s only gonna get sweatier from here.” Despite the recent departure of original guitarist Colm O’Reilly, the quartet (complete with new replacement) are a pummelling machine these days; from the metronomic prowl of ‘Ticking’ to the furious snarl of ‘Up and Comer’, cuts from superlative recent debut ‘Letter To Self’ are delivered like cathartic sledgehammers of noise. But while lyrically and musically Sprints are heavy, Chubb’s charming stage presence is the inviting lynchpin that keeps the mood up: “This is a big gay song about being gay,” she declares ahead of ‘Literary Mind’ before throwing herself into the crowd pit.

Over on the DIY stage, flowerovlove might only just be of legal drinking age, but her hyper-relatable tales of matters of the heart are already finding her loyal fans - just ask the two excitable teens wearing her merch that the singer pulls on stage to have their moment mid-set. There’s a cover of ABBA’s ‘Dancing Queen’ to keep the festival spirits up; ‘a girl like me’ is dedicated to “anyone who has a crush where you’re not sure if they like you back”, while the sugary bounce of ‘BOYS’ is like a wide-eyed teenage diary take on The 1975’s ‘Girls’.