Get To Know... Cosmorat

Describe your music to us in the form of a Tinder bio.

I don’t use Tinder, I am exclusively looking for love on LinkedIn.

What were the music scenes like where you grew up? Were there any other artists breaking through at the same time that you took inspiration from?

I sort of grew up in the middle of nowhere right between the Midwest and Appalachia. I didn’t usually have the gas (petrol) money to drive to Pittsburgh or Cleveland to be immersed in some of the “music-centric” areas, so because of that, the “scene” that was cultivated was kind of just kids throwing parties in their garages, barns, and basements and setting up drums and amps. One time, I went to a garage party and tried to do this artsy thing of reading poetry while my friend bowed a guitar. I think we were all so deprived of a third space and a music scene that so many of the kids were so into it.

I never really had a solid band growing up, mostly just my friends and local kids bashing out poorly written songs on untuned guitars. There is nothing more fun, raw, and energetic than a bunch of people who have no idea what they are doing but are so passionately playing and screaming. That's what really shaped me as a performer and musician, I think.

You've just announced your debut EP 'Evil Adjacent', which explores the idea of looking for light even in the darkest of circumstances. Can you tell us a bit more about the experiences or events which influenced the project?

The title 'Evil Adjacent' is, to me, about holding hands with and walking beside your and other’s demons, all the while growing up with climate change, constant wars, and opioid epidemics, and having to accept the reality of it all.

It’s hard to talk about some of the specific instances I’m referencing in the EP. Tragedy can beget more tragedy, and without proper access to mental health services, financial aid, and education, a lot of people get stuck into cycles of abuse or get lost in the system.

Still, I am inspired by the resilience of people, being able to find joy and make it through. 'Backseat Baby' was my ode to messing around in our middle of nowhere town, where loads of the kids had some pretty terrible home lives but could still get all giddy sneaking out and lighting fireworks off at the local football fields. Being able to find that joy is so special to me. Life is hard! Let’s dance and scream.

