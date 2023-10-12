For those who might think they’re unfamiliar with the work of Jim Steinman, think again. The hits he helped produce during his lifetime are arguably some of the late-20th century’s biggest musical moments. Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Total Eclipse Of The Heart’? Check. Celine Dion’s ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me Now’? You betcha. The 14x Platinum-selling ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ by none other than Meatloaf? Of course he did. He even somehow had a hand in writing a Boyzone song, such is the ubiquitous nature of his work. And so, of course, for Creeper’s next trick, they decided to pay homage. “We all dedicated the record to Jim and we just got off on going, ‘Oh OK, we’d love to open with this nine-minute epic…’” laughs Will, while also being completely serious. The record’s opening track ‘Further Than Forever’ twinkles with John Williams-esque notes before swerving into full-blown rock opera territory, clocking in at just under ten minutes.

Their grandest statement of intent so far, ‘Sanguivore’ - which follows its ruthless vampire protagonist of Mercy and her journey to rediscover some of her humanity - harks back to the halcyon days of classic rock and power ballads, in what feels like the most distilled version of the band to date. “We just had to go all the way,” Will confirms of the over-the-top, classic-sounding nature of the record. “It sounds like that Jim Steinman quote: ‘Going all the way is just the start’.” From its larger-than-life Meatloaf-indebted opening through to the dark driving force behind ‘Scared Blasphemy’ - complete with ominous classic horror voice-over - via the eerie Nick Cave-ish swagger of ‘The Ballad Of Spook & Mercy’, and the hefty riffs of ‘Teenage Sacrifice’ (that immediately conjure up a camper take on Judas Priest), little feels off limits or too ambitious for the quintet. “I was talking to [Static Dress frontman] Olli Appleyard and he asked how the record was going, and I said ‘Oh it’s great, Tom’s kicking the last few bits of emo out of it’,” Will laughs. “It’s not that we don’t love that stuff…” he pauses, “but I just don’t think that we could ever have made something like this before.”

As for what the record has come to mean for the band themselves, it’s clearly given them the lease of life they were craving and united them once again. “It was about breathing and giving our band a new life, and the vampire theme felt like the metaphor for that,” Will concludes. “It kinda had to die a death over the last couple of years in order to be born and walk again.”