Creeper unveil shadowy new video for ‘Lovers Led Astray’

Gothic rockers Creeper have today offered up a new video for ‘Lovers Led Astray’, a fan favourite track lifted from their recently released latest LP ‘Sanguivore’.

Taking in themes of obsessive love via huge riffs and an anthemic chorus, the song now has a dramatic monochrome visual to accompany it, which also serves to introduce fans to touring guitarist and the Creeper cult’s newest member, Lawrie Pattison.

“We made the video for ‘Lovers Led Astray’ with one of our favourite visual artists, Harry Steel”, bandleader William Von Ghould has said. “The video explores the themes of the song while experimenting with light and shadow. It is an unholy communion of light and dark which threads together the themes of the existing ‘Sanguivore’ universe while presenting something new and provocative at the same time.”

You can watch the video and read more from Creeper in our October 2023 magazine interview below.