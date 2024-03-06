News

Creeper unveil shadowy new video for ‘Lovers Led Astray’

Their ‘12 Days of Night’ UK tour kicks off next week.

6th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Gothic rockers Creeper have today offered up a new video for ‘Lovers Led Astray’, a fan favourite track lifted from their recently released latest LP ‘Sanguivore’.

Taking in themes of obsessive love via huge riffs and an anthemic chorus, the song now has a dramatic monochrome visual to accompany it, which also serves to introduce fans to touring guitarist and the Creeper cult’s newest member, Lawrie Pattison.

“We made the video for ‘Lovers Led Astray’ with one of our favourite visual artists, Harry Steel”, bandleader William Von Ghould has said. “The video explores the themes of the song while experimenting with light and shadow. It is an unholy communion of light and dark which threads together the themes of the existing ‘Sanguivore’ universe while presenting something new and provocative at the same time.”

You can watch the video and read more from Creeper in our October 2023 magazine interview below.

Interview

Creeper: Darkest Before The Dawn

Never ones to do things by halves, theatrical rockers Creeper have risen from the dead (almost literally) for their new album 'Sanguivore'.

Catch Creeper play the following venues on their upcoming ‘12 Days of Night’ tour:

MARCH 2024
15 Margate, Dreamland (low tickets)
16 Brighton, Chalk (sold out)
17 Milton Keynes, Crauford Arms (matinee show - low tickets)
17 Milton Keynes, Crauford Arms (evening show - sold out)
18 Norwich, Epic
20 Newcastle, Boiler Shop (sold out)
21 Leeds, Project House
22 Lincoln, The Drill (low tickets)
23 Sheffield, The Leadmill (sold out)
25 Edinburgh, La Belle Angèle
26 Dublin, Whelan’s
27 Belfast, The Limelight 2
28 Liverpool, Furnace

Get tickets to watch Creeper live now.

