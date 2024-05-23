You’re getting ready to release your new album shortly; how’re you feeling ahead of its release? Are you excited to get it out into the world?

It feels really good to get it all out there – these are some of my favorite songs we’ve made.

Can you tell us a bit about how the new album came to life? What sort of headspace were you in after ‘Ice Melt’, going into this record?

I honestly started writing some of these songs while we were in the midst of making 'Ice Melt' as kind of an escape, and a couple are even older than that – songs we’ve been working on since pre-'Jinx'. Our process is never super linear in that way - songs sometimes develop slowly over years, or happen really quickly.

The record’s being called your most carefree and open-hearted to date. How did that come to happen? Was it a conscious decision going into making the record, or did it happen quite naturally?

It wasn't a conscious decision, and maybe it’s harder to perceive from the outside, but I do feel like on the songwriting side I poured a lot of my identity into this album – romantic love, family, and other stories from my world. The song 'AMAMA' maybe feels the most like this – it tells the story of me and my partner growing up in parallel a mile from each other, and is threaded together by a sample of my grandmother singing.

Did you want to push yourself in any particular direction, sonically and lyrically, here?

Sonically, the album feels a bit less manicured and timid – it’s not afraid to lean into the weirder sides of our sound. It also has a lot of moments of pause and quiet which is refreshing, alongside the more explosive moments.