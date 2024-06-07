Album Review

AURORA - What Happened To The Heart?

Monolithic in nature, an album on which hurt is both resisted and overwhelmingly embraced.

AURORA - What Happened To The Heart?

Reviewer: Otis Robinson

Released: 7th June 2024

Label: Decca / Glassnote

“What is life worth living if you don’t bleed for anything?” sings AURORA on the Kate Bush-like ‘To Be Alright’. It’s the type of plea that populates the singer’s fourth album, whereby hurt is both resisted and overwhelmingly embraced. As ever, she’s visceral in her depictions: “Your blood / Do you feel it travel in and out of your heart? / Needles stitching up the big holes?” she asks on the antithetical happy-go-lucky indie pop ‘Your Blood’, whose preppy electric guitars and queasy, hopelessly romantic melodies call to mind The Cardigans. Then, on the astutely poetic ‘The Conflict of the Mind’, she pleads with a lover to open up. “Only when I see you cry / I feel conflicted in my mind / It fills my heart up and it breaks me at the very same time,” she echoes. 

For the first half of the record, AURORA, post-breakup, speaks all things left unsaid, closing the door but not without mourning: “We’re good people and we both deserve peace,” she sings on ‘Some Type of Skin’, before howling “My God! It’s a lot! / I’ve got to build some type of skin!” But the heart does not ache only for romance, and any acquired armour is ditched for catharsis. She then turns to spirituality, whereby the organ is treated instead as a cerebral entity that leads with poetic, connected complexity. ‘The Dark Dresses Lightly’, an anthemic pop horror cut, ushers this change. Her claustrophobic post-breakup gaze turns outward, filled with anguish, rage and resentment at an emotionally out-of-touch populace: “All this fear, it’s contagious,” she sings. 

Via celestial ‘80s disco and synthpop, clubby trance and electronica, she captures the pandemic of human arrogance and avoidance: on the arid ‘Starvation’ she asks “Why do we have to die for us to see the light? / We hunger for love,” working both romantic metaphor and critique of inequality. Later, on the twangy, guttural ‘My Name’, tired of unhealed trauma and collective ignorance to environmental overconsumption, she reminds the listener, “You eventually will be eaten by yourself,” closing the section with apocalyptic earthly rave on the inventive and rowdy ‘My Body Is Not Mine’. Monolithic in nature, the world-building on ‘What Happened to the Heart?’ makes a bleeding heart – both for self and the earth – appear rapturous and unfathomably healing. 

Play Video

Tags: AURORA, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy What Happened To The Heart? via Rough Trade

Find ‘What Happened To The Heart?’ at Rough Trade

Vinyl LP (clear) - £37.99

Cd - £12.99

Vinyl LP (black) - £37.99

AURORA Tickets

Royal Albert Hall, London

O2 Apollo Manchester, Manchester

Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Latest News

Glass Animals are the cover stars of DIY’s June 2024 issue!

Glass Animals are the cover stars of DIYs June 2024 issue!

You Me At Six expand final UK & Ireland tour ‘The Final Nights Of Six’

You Me At Six expand final UK & Ireland tour The Final Nights Of Six’

Remi Wolf schedules UK & Ireland headline tour for ‘Big Ideas’

Remi Wolf schedules UK & Ireland headline tour for Big Ideas’

SOFT PLAY share latest track ‘Everything and Nothing’

SOFT PLAY share latest track Everything and Nothing’

Jamie xx announces new album ‘In Waves’

Jamie xx announces new album In Waves’

Latest Reviews

<p><strong>Goat Girl </strong>- Below The Waste </p>

Goat Girl - Below The Waste 

Outward looking yet markedly personal, it considers the relationships humans have both with the world, and with each other.

7th June 2024, 8:00am

<p><strong>Peggy Gou </strong>- I Hear You</p>

Peggy Gou - I Hear You

There’s a clear intention to create something beyond what she is typically renowned for, yet it doesn’t always quite hit.

7th June 2024, 8:00am

Read More

Interview

Aurora on festivals, finding connection, and fourth album ‘What Happened To The Heart?’

Aurora: With Every Heartbeat

Scandipop star AURORA knows a thing or two about bringing crowds together, and with a fourth album rooted in humanity and healing, she’ll be spending the summer in joyful communion.

7th June 2024, 12:35pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY