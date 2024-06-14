News
STONE share new single ‘Queen’ and announce Autumn 2024 UK tour
The four-piece’s debut album, ‘Fear For A Lifetime’, lands next month.
Scouse indie-rockers STONE are today back with huge new single ‘Queen’ - the latest track to be lifted from their upcoming debut album, ‘Fear For A Lifetime’ (out on 12th July), which itself is a follow up to their 2023 EP ‘Punkadonk 2’.
“I wrote ‘Queen’ from the perspective of the person I was seeing at the time, and the words that they said to me”, frontman Fin Power has shared. “I remember someone saying to me, ‘You know, I don’t love myself, but I love the way you look at me.’ It’s a song about how falling in love is actually such a powerful thing that it makes you doubt yourself.”
What’s more, the quartet (who DIY spoke to at the turn of the year for our Class of 2024 tips issue) have also announced a new run of live dates, which will see them visit cities around the UK and Europe this October. Tickets for these headline dates will go on sale next Wednesday, 19th June - in the meantime, you can check out their full tour schedule and revisit our interview with STONE below.
STONE upcoming live dates:
JULY 2024
12 London, Rough Trade East
13 Birmingham, hmv Vault
16 Leeds, The Vinyl Whistle
17 Liverpool, Jacaranda Baltic
SEPTEMBER 2024
30 Berlin, Cassiopeia
OCTOBER 2024
02 Antwerp, Trix
03 Amsterdam, Melkweg
05 Eindhoven, Come As You Are Festival
06 Paris, La Boule Noire
18 Hull, The Welly
19 Stoke, Sugarmill
21 Dundee, Caves
23 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
24 Norwich, The Waterfront
26 Exeter, Cavern
27 Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
29 Guildford, Boileroom
30 Tunbridge Wells, Forum
NOVEMBER 2024 (supporting Jake Bugg)
18 Leeds, O2 Academy
19 London, Roundhouse
21 Dublin, National Stadium
23 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
24 Edinburgh, O2 Academy
26 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
