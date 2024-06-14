STONE share new single ‘Queen’ and announce Autumn 2024 UK tour

Scouse indie-rockers STONE are today back with huge new single ‘Queen’ - the latest track to be lifted from their upcoming debut album, ‘Fear For A Lifetime’ (out on 12th July), which itself is a follow up to their 2023 EP ‘Punkadonk 2’.

“I wrote ‘Queen’ from the perspective of the person I was seeing at the time, and the words that they said to me”, frontman Fin Power has shared. “I remember someone saying to me, ‘You know, I don’t love myself, but I love the way you look at me.’ It’s a song about how falling in love is actually such a powerful thing that it makes you doubt yourself.”

What’s more, the quartet (who DIY spoke to at the turn of the year for our Class of 2024 tips issue) have also announced a new run of live dates, which will see them visit cities around the UK and Europe this October. Tickets for these headline dates will go on sale next Wednesday, 19th June - in the meantime, you can check out their full tour schedule and revisit our interview with STONE below.