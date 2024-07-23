“I think the key to sticking around is getting to a better place with your ego, where you listen to your bandmates, your producer, your contemporaries and your close confidants”. - Ben Gibbard

Instead, what the shows have represented is a celebration of both records’ legacy. When The Postal Service first got back together for the tenth anniversary tour in 2013, Gibbard talked about the dates being an opportunity for himself, Tamborello and de facto third member, Jenny Lewis, to interface with the success of 'Give Up' in a way they hadn’t been able to first time around, because the album didn’t truly begin to take on cult classic status until after the individual members had returned to their other bands.

But what about 'Transatlanticism'? Gibbard placed it top of the pile when he gave Vice his own personal ranking of Death Cab albums in 2018, and it is broadly recognised by fans and critics alike as representing the group’s true breakthrough moment, swept along by indie rock’s infiltration of the cultural zeitgeist via the soundtracks to Garden State and The O.C. Has the anniversary tour provided the opportunity to reflect on 'Transatlanticism'’s legacy on its own terms?

“When it came out, it wasn’t as if it was universally lauded as this amazing album,” laughs Gibbard. “It got some good reviews, but all the gatekeepers took a dump on it. And especially bringing it to the UK now…we know how you guys like to do it. You like to break stuff, you like to be the first, right? Which is why American bands have gone over there for years, to try to create a buzz over there.”

“There was a tendency for the UK press to take a shit on anything they hadn’t been first to, and I think we were old news by the time we got there, because we didn’t play our first UK shows until our third album. That was 2001, and you guys were going crazy for The Strokes and The White Stripes - not the kind of music we made. And I’m not saying this to settle any scores! It’s just that at the time, it was an album that some people liked and some people didn’t.”

As the years have passed, its reputation has risen to the level of modern classic. “To quote Gillian Welch, time is always the revelator,” says Gibbard. “Time reveals. There’s music that connects in the moment, and there’s music that is more of a slow burn, like a snowball rolling down a hill, continuing to amass fans over time. That’s been really rewarding for us, and in hindsight, while we might not have gotten the response we would have preferred at the time, I’m grateful the record’s had the life it’s had. I wouldn’t change that for anything.”

Death Cab are indie rock survivors, like many of the bands they’ll be joined by at All Points East; The Decemberists and Sleater-Kinney have released their ninth and eleventh studio albums this year, respectively, whilst Yo La Tengo are marking forty years together as a band and Phoenix will celebrate their thirtieth anniversary in 2025. The younger groups on the bill might be wondering what the secret to such longevity is, and it’s something Gibbard ruminates on, too.

“Sometimes you look at bands who have been around for twenty or thirty years putting out a new record and you wonder, “do people still care about this?” And the short answer is that they do. I think the key to sticking around is getting to a better place with your ego, where you listen to your bandmates, your producer, your contemporaries and your close confidants when they say they don’t like something, or that they think you can do better.”

“These days, I write more than I ever did twenty-five years ago, to get considerably less back. I have to work my way through folders and folders of songs that people will never hear, just to get to the ten that they will, every four or five years. So, the question we ask ourselves is, how do these new songs stack against what we and what other people consider to be our best work? We’ve continually asked that question and been brutally honest with ourselves.”

“And I’m sure somebody will read this and say, “whatever, those guys have been shit for fifteen years!” And I can take that. We’ve been doing this for twenty-seven years at this point, and I’m under no illusion that nobody needs a new Death Cab record. Like, nobody. So, what’s the motivation for making one? The motivation is that you feel you have some great songs, and you want to share them. That keeps us going.”