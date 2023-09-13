Touring, as it turns out, is not conducive to a healthy sleeping pattern. That’s certainly not something you need to tell Declan McKenna, who’s chatting to DIY via Zoom ahead of a late-night afterparty performance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza. “When you’re playing shows like that, I can barely get to bed - that’s my problem,” he explains. “It’s why people end up just drinking so much, because it’s so hard to actually wind down.”

Although still only 24, Declan speaks with pragmatism and a sort of worldly wisdom; slightly incongruous with his Hawaiian print shirt and messy mullet, but perhaps unsurprising, given he released breakout hit ‘Brazil’ in 2015 and has been working ever since. “I’ve been on tour since I was a teenager, so I’ve learned a few lessons,” he smiles. “It’s like, ‘Oh, you’re 17? We’re going to pay you in Stella’. It seems like most new bands - at least those coming out of the UK - have a similar issue, and they don’t realise that it’s just completely unsustainable to drink every night.” These days, Declan might try and unwind offstage with a book or a film (Pete Doherty, eat your heart out), but more often than not, he’ll end up “working on a song or playing some music” - neither of which, he explains, are exactly slumber-inducing.

From these stolen moments, however, come ideas - to tweak a chord here, or add a beat there. Years on the road touring debut album ‘What Do You Think About the Car?’ and 2020’s ‘Zeros’ have given him ample opportunity to re-evaluate some of his earlier material. “We’ve worked on a few of the older moments that I know people want to hear, but which aren’t necessarily fitting into the current world,” he elaborates. “[There are] songs like ‘Paracetamol’ from the first album, which had fallen out of favour because it felt aesthetically a little static compared to what was going on with the ‘Zeros’ tour.” But the indie kids can rest easy - he’s no Thom Yorke, declining to play fan favourites precisely because of their popularity. There’s now “a new version of [‘Paracetamol’] which feels right”, while ‘Brazil’ remains “one of the least revamped songs”.

As for the aforementioned “current world,” at the moment it exists as a hybrid between the eclectic indie pop of his debut and the glam-rock space cadet he became with ‘Zeros’. But with new singles ‘Sympathy’ and ‘Nothing Works’ pointing to yet another sonic shift, how will his third album ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ broaden these horizons? Put simply, it won’t. Or rather, it’s set to see Declan narrow his focus as opposed to aiming for “the hugest point that I can imagine a song going”, as with second album track ‘Be An Astronaut’.

“Just for a little bit there, towards the end of doing the first album, I started to feel a bit like, ‘Oh I have to take this really seriously now’,” he explains. “But music doesn’t work like that - it’s not something you can just regiment yourself into doing the ‘right way’. Creativity doesn’t present itself by beating your head against it; it’s more about finding ways that you enjoy it and trusting that something good will come of it.” With ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ then, he’s not forcing himself to reinvent the wheel for the sake of it, but just rolling with wherever it takes him.

